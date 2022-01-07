ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-state standout DL reacts to Bates' departure, Eason's hire

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider caught up with an in-state standout defensive lineman following the news that Todd Bates would be departing for Oklahoma and that Clemson would be hiring Nick Eason as his replacement.

It’s been a couple of days since Camden (S.C.) 2023 four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod has had his phone and he’s missed a good bit of action.

“It’s sad to see him leave,” McLeod told TCI. “They never offered me at Clemson, but he seemed interested at Clemson. So, hopefully, that doesn’t change and can possibly pick up the offer at Oklahoma.”

McLeod was also surprised to hear the news that Eason, who had offered him while he was at Auburn, had since become Bates’ replacement at Clemson. Eason’s hire has since become official and was approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees’ compensation committee Friday morning.

“It’s crazy just knowing the people that you have been offered by and been talking to for a long [time] for that school, just change into a new environment,” McLeod said. “Maybe, [Eason] can help with the offer at Clemson. That will be great.”

McLeod (6-4, 315) is the top-ranked prospect in the state of South Carolina, the No. 11 defensive lineman nationally and No. 47 overall prospect in his class according to the 247Sports Composite.

