Key West, FL

Crews finish repairs on Key West's famous Southernmost Point marker after fire

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Restoration was completed on Key West’s Southernmost Point marker, one of the most photographed landmarks in the Florida Keys, following damage from a fire intentionally set early New Year’s Day .

City public works staff finished repainting the marker Thursday night. It designates the southernmost land point in the continental United States, a replica of a marine navigational buoy with red, yellow, black and white stripes.

    Photos show the condition of the Southernmost Point buoy before and after it was torched by two suspects. (Photos Courtesy of City of Key West, and Key West Police Department)
    In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, visitors have their photograph made while Key West Public Works employee Paul Cassidy, center, puts finishing touches on the Southernmost Point marker Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Key West, Fla. The iconic marker was scorched early New Year’s Day when two men burned a Christmas tree next to it and photographed themselves during the process that was captured by webcams. Both men were served warrants, charged with criminal mischief with damages over $1,000. The Southernmost Point marker is one of the most popular landmarks in the Florida Keys. (Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Key West police have announced charges against two men suspected of torching a Christmas tree next to the landmark buoy. The 20-ton concrete monument, installed beside the Atlantic Ocean in 1983, bears lettering that proclaims it stands just 90 miles from Cuba.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

WFLA

‘A tragedy’: 8-year-old falls out of 7th floor window in Florida

MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) — An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday after falling out of a 7th floor window of a condo in North Miami, according to police. NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that the incident happened at Greenwich Condominium. North Miami police said the child suffered “bad injuries” and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, authorities […]
WFLA

WFLA

