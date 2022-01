The Cleveland Cavaliers held off The Kings thanks to Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love. The Cleveland Cavaliers have moved to 23-18 on the season after they were able to hold off a Sacramento Kings team that didn’t want to call it a night. Cleveland pulled off the win in a 109-108 thriller that saw the Kings mount a second-half comeback. It was a close affair by a tough team, but the Cavaliers still got the win behind Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO