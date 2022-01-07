ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Labour MP Jack Dromey has died, family says

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
Labour MP Jack Dromey died suddenly in his flat in Erdington, Birmingham, on Friday, a statement from the shadow minister’s family said.

Mr Dromey, 73, married to party grandee Harriet Harman, was understood to have died from natural causes.

A statement issued on behalf of Mr Dromey’s family by the Labour Party said: “Jack Dromey MP died suddenly this morning aged 73 in his flat in Erdington.

“He had been a dedicated Member of Parliament for Birmingham Erdington since 2010.

“He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.”

