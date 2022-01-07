Multiple Flights Canceled, Delayed At Philadelphia International Airport
Multiple flights were canceled and delayed due to snow Friday at Philadelphia International Airport.
As of 11:30 a.m., 53 flights were delayed and 95 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.
Thirty-seven of those cancelations were from American Airlines; 20 were from PSA, and 18 were from Piedmont, the website says.
The snow stopped at PHL around 7 a.m., the airport said in a Facebook post.
The airport is urging passengers to check with their airlines for the latest cancellations and delays.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 0