Multiple Flights Canceled, Delayed At Philadelphia International Airport

PHL Photo Credit: Philadelphia International Airport (Facebook)

Multiple flights were canceled and delayed due to snow Friday at Philadelphia International Airport.

As of 11:30 a.m., 53 flights were delayed and 95 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.

Thirty-seven of those cancelations were from American Airlines; 20 were from PSA, and 18 were from Piedmont, the website says.

The snow stopped at PHL around 7 a.m., the airport said in a Facebook post.

The airport is urging passengers to check with their airlines for the latest cancellations and delays.

