Columbus police seek help identifying apartment building thieves

By Brian Hofmann
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people accused of stealing packages and more from an apartment building in the North Campus area.

Police say about 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 22, two men entered an apartment building in the 200 block of West Norwich Avenue and stole several packages in front of residents’ doors and then entered a closet, where they took a cart with linens in it.

Three photographs of the accused were released:

  • Photo released by Columbus police of two men accused of stealing items from an apartment building on Dec. 22, 2021
  • Photo released by Columbus police of two men accused of stealing items from an apartment building on Dec. 22, 2021
  • Photo released by Columbus police of two men accused of stealing items from an apartment building on Dec. 22, 2021

Anyone with information may contact Det. Kenneth Kerr at 614-645-4035 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

