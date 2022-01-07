ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Headlines — January 7

By Aerotech News, Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilitary bases in Iraq and Syria that hold American troops were attacked Wednesday, though no U.S. forces were killed in the strikes, according to Iraqi officials and the U.S.-led coalition. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock sought to present a unified front on Russia...

Popular Mechanics

Watch How the U.S. Navy Hunts Down Russia and China's Formidable Enemy Subs

Navies around the world use sonobuoys to detect submarines, allowing sub hunters to quickly form their own underwater detection grids. With the rise of the Chinese Navy, and Russia's investment in a fleet of imposing new submarines, the U.S. Navy wants to find and target those threatening subs. Last month,...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
The Independent

Iran displays missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers

Iran displayed three ballistic missiles at an outdoor prayer esplanade in central Tehran on Friday as talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers flounder.The missiles — known as Dezful, Qiam and Zolfaghar — have official ranges of up to 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and are already-known models, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said.Diplomats from countries that remain in the 2015 nuclear deal — Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — are working with Tehran to revive the accord, which had sought to limit Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for lifting of economic sanctions.American diplomats are...
Shore News Network

Former U.S. Navy Sailor Sentenced to 2.5 Years for Selling Export-Controlled Military Equipment to China

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – December 21, 2021. SAN DIEGO – Ye Sang “Ivy” Wang, a former U.S. Navy sailor who was a Logistics Specialist First Class assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Command, was sentenced to 30 months in custody and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine for conspiring with her husband and co-defendant, Shaohua “Eric” Wang, to illegally export sensitive military equipment to China for profit.
Daily Mail

'Keep your subs away from our communication cables': New head of the armed forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin warns Russia that severing crucial lines will be seen as act of war as tensions continue to rise

Any attempt by Russia to sever crucial communication cables will be seen as an act of war, the head of the armed forces has said. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, 56, warned there had been a serious rise in submarine and underwater activity in recent years. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss...
Russians Inspected U.S. Army Facilities in Germany

Russian government representatives toured U.S. Army training areas in Bavaria last week for an internationally guaranteed inspection, shortly after Ukrainian troops wrapped up a training exercise there with American troops. U.S. Army Europe and Africa said Thursday that it had hosted the Russian inspection team at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria...
Business Insider

The real risk posed by China's 'carrier-killer' missiles

China's anti-ship ballistic missiles have caused concern among US military officials. Chinese anti-ship weapons are a threat to US warships, and their use would escalate any conflict. Those weapons are an important part of China's arsenal, but their impact is more incremental than revolutionary. Could China's missiles really sink a...
AFP

US ready to talk missiles, military exercises with Russia: W.House official

The United States is ready to discuss with Russia the two countries' missile systems and military exercises, in talks that could begin as early as Sunday in Geneva, a senior White House official said Saturday. US and Russian diplomats are meeting in Switzerland to try to defuse tensions as Washington and Europe accuse Moscow of preparing a new invasion of its neighbor Ukraine. "There are some areas... where we think it might be possible to make progress," provided any promises are "reciprocal," the official said, giving some details on a conference call. "Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine... The United States has no intention of doing that. So this is one area where we may be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment," said the official, who requested anonymity.
NBC News

Possible relics of lost WWII U.S. bomber, crew found in Italy

MILAN — An archaeological dig in Sicily has uncovered traces of a lost World War II American heavy bomber shot down in 1943, and possible human remains that could lead to identification of five airmen whose bodies were never recovered. The six-week dig that ended this week was carried...
