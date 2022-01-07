ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayson Ademilola Announces Plans To Return To Notre Dame In 2022

By Bryan Driskell
 4 days ago

Notre Dame received more good news with the announcement that senior defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola would return for his fifth and final season. Two days prior this twin brother, Justin, also announced his plans to return for the 2022 campaign.

Ademilola emerged as an impact defender this season for the Irish, combining with Isaiah Foskey, his brother, and veterans Kurt Hinish and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, along with a host of key rotation players, to fuel one of the nation's best defensive lines in 2021.

The New Jersey native set career highs with 49 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He was tied for second on the defense in TFLs and was third in sacks. His brother (Justin) was second on the defense with 5.0 sacks.

Notre Dame finished the 2021 season ranked 12th nationally with 41 sacks, the most we have seen from an Irish defense since the 1990s.

It was Ademilola's first season as a starter for Notre Dame and he immediately made his presence felt. His quickness off the ball, strong hands and advanced technique allowed him to develop into a very disruptive and impactful interior defender. According to Pro Football Focus, Ademilola led the Irish defense in total pressures (43) and was second behind Foskey in total hits on the quarterback (13), which includes sacks and hits.

Ademilola was also second on the defensive line in run stops (29), behind only Foskey, and he was just one stop behind linebackers Drew White and JD Bertrand.

If Ademilola can continue building on his game he should emerge as a far more known figure nationally, and it could come with a jump in production as well.

Ademilola played as a true freshman in 2018 and has been a regular in the lineup ever since. He is able to return for a fifth season thanks to the Covid-19 eligibility given to all players from the 2020 season.

If Notre Dame is able to also convince Foskey to return he would combine with the Ademilola's to form one of the nation's premier defensive lines once again, and form a group that could arguably be the best front of the last 20 years for the Irish.

