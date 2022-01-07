Truck spends three days dangling over China cliff

While levels of air pollution over China have decreased significantly in recent years, outbreaks of air pollution still regularly darken skies in some areas. The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Terra satellite acquired this natural-color image of northeastern China on January 3, 2022. A pall of gray haze hangs over valleys and other low-lying areas, partially obscuring cities, farmland, lakes, and other features that would normally be more visible. The bright areas on the lower left of the image are clouds.
