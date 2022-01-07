JUCO hoops: Southeastern, Indian Hills renew rivalry

J'Vonne Hadley (13) celebrates with Indian Hills men's basketball teammates late in Wednesday night's 70-66 win over Kirkwood at the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa. Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA — It may feel like a typically cold January night in the Midwest outside the Hellyer Student Life Center.

Inside, the action is heating up like it's already March.

Eighth-ranked (DI) Indian Hills got through one tough test on Wednesday, rallying in the second half to earn a 70-66 win over No. 14 (DII) Kirkwood. Don't expect things to be any easier for the Warriors on Saturday night as 17th-ranked (DI) Southeastern makes the trip up Highway 34 for the first of four Iowa Community College Athletic Conference regular-season contests, including the first of two regular-season battles between the 16-2 Blackhawks and 14-4 Warriors.

"I don't think we look at it like a must-win. The season isn't over if we lose this one, but it is an important game if we want to be playing postseason basketball at home," Indian Hills head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. "We just need to make the best plays we can make. When we put together a good offensive game, when we defend, work together and we're unselfish, that usually turns into a win. That's what we need to be focused on."

Indian Hills is certainly battle-tested going Saturday's regional opener. Wednesday's win over Kirkwood was just the most recent contest tense encounter of the season that has already included 10 games decided by 12 points or less.

"I know I expect a near-perfect effort almost every night. I know that's not going to happen, but at the same time I want the guys to raise their expectation level and expect the best out of themselves," Plona said. "Wednesday's game was a little bit trickier. It was a little bit up and down. We fought through some times where we were a little bit sluggish, but you have to know how win games like that. It's always good to come back home and get a tough win."

Wednesday's win over Kirkwood was perhaps a preview of what type of game awaits Indian Hills on Saturday as the 70-point mark might be the magic number for both teams. With 18 games in the book for both teams, Southeastern is averaging 77.3 points a game while IHCC is averaging 76.6 points. Defensively, both teams are allowing just 63.8 points a game.

The high expectations for both teams. The statistical similarities. The long-time history of the programs that includes everything from former IHCC standout and coach Lorenzo Watkins leading the Blackhawks in for another regional showdown to the six combined national championships between the programs.

Bottom line, Saturday's game has everything that a typical Southeastern-Indian Hills basketball encounter would entail.

"Since Zo has been there, it's been like this every year," Plona said. "They are as hard-playing, tough and physical a team as we're going to see all year. This is one of Southeastern's better teams.

"They're going to come in here with a chip on their shoulder. We've got a couple more losses than they do and we're ranked ahead of them. I can't imagine that sits too well with them. You can talk about that or you can take matters into your own hands. I have to assume they're going to come in with that type of mindset. They're going to treat this like a huge game. Our guys will to. It's no different than the (second-ranked) John A. Logan game and the (top-ranked Salt Lake game for us. We're battle-tested, which is good because it's going to be a battle on Saturday night."