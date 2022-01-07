Police looking for suspects attempting to steal ATM in Cummington

CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help for any information on two suspects who attempted to steal an ATM in Cummington Friday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Laurie Loisel, at around 2 a.m. a passerby called 911 to report that a white Econoline van was backed up to an automated teller machine with a chain linked to the ATM. The ATM is located outside the Old Creamery Co-op, 445 Berkshire Trail in Cummington.

When police arrived, the van engine was running however, there were no people nearby. During the investigation, police learned that the van was reported stolen from Pittsfield. Two suspects were observed in the security video from the ATM. Police and a search dog did not find any suspects in the area, though police say they may have headed west on Route 9 towards Windsor.

The investigation is being conducted by Cummington Police, State Police detectives from the unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office and State Police troopers assigned to the Northampton barracks.

If you have any information you are asked to call the State Police Detective Unit at 413-773-3561.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.