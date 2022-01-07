ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Details On Mood In WWE After Release Of William Regal

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we previously reported, William Regal was released from the WWE earlier this week, along with Samoa Joe, Timothy Thatcher, Brian James and others. According to the...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PWMania

Jimmy Hart Opens Up On His Friendship With Hulk Hogan

Jimmy Hart talked about his friendship with Hulk Hogan when he made an appearance on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw. The WWE Hall Of Famer recalled meeting the former WWE Champion during their days in Memphis, but they got close in WWE. “Well, I originally met him in Memphis. I...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Timothy Thatcher
Person
William Regal
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Issues Statement On Passing Of Deanna Booher

As noted, Deanna Booher, best known for her stint on GLOW as Matilda The Hun and Queen Kong, passed away yesterday at 73. WWE took the time to release a statement on the passing earlier this morning, as seen below. “We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known...
WWE
411mania.com

Liv Morgan on How She Received Her WWE Ring Name

– Speaking to Wrestling Inside the Ropes, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan spoke about how she got her ring name. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. On how she got her ring name at the WWE Performance Center: “The real background is that you know when you arrive to the Performance Center. When it’s time to create your character you send in a list of names, right? I must have sent in three different lists of names. I thought, ‘Oh, my names are so terrible.’ All the names that I picked, they thought it was so bad. So literally I show up to TV one day at Full Sail for NXT taping and they pulled me aside and they were like, ‘Alright, you’re either Liv Morgan or you’re ‘Liv Gallows. I was like, I guess I pick ‘Liv Morgan.’ I always liked the name Liv I didn’t really like Morgan, you know, but I grew to love it. I grew to love it all.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 1.8.22: Big E & Viking Raiders Battle The Bloodline, More

WWE held a live event in Glenn Falls, New York on Saturday featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Naomi. Special Guest Referee – Sonya Deville. * WWE United...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt
411mania.com

Paige Reacts To Trending On Twitter After Royal Rumble Announcement, Comments On Release Of Brian James

– WWE announced the participants of the women’s Royal Rumble at this year’s event last night, which included several names from the past. The Bella Twins, Mickie James, Summer Rae, Lita and others will make their return to the company. However, Paige was not listed, and the fans reacting to that caused her to trend on Twitter. In a post on the social media site, she commented on trending.
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Was Originally Set to Defend WWE Championship at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins is challenging for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, and a new report says he was slated at one point to defend the WWE Title at WrestleMania. As noted, Rollins appears to be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at the January 29th PPV though the match has not been “officially” announced.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 1.9.22: Becky Lynch Defends Raw Women’s Title, More

WWE held a live event in Boston on Sunday, featuring a three-way dance for the Raw Women’s Championship and more. You can see the results below for the show, per Wrestling Inc:. * Xia Li defeated Natalya. * Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus. * Bobby Lashley & Damian Priest defeated...
WWE
411mania.com

Title Changes Hands, WWE Alumnus Debuts at Impact Wrestling Tapings (SPOILER)

Sunday’s Impact Wrestling tapings saw a title change and a former WWE star make their debut. Fightful reports that Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rok-C to capture the ROH Women’s World Championship at Sunday’s taping. The win comes after Purrazzo was unsuccessful in attempting to re-capture the Knockouts Championship from Mickie James at Hard to Kill on Saturday.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Doudrop Earns Title Match Against Becky Lynch on WWE Raw (Clips)

Doudrop is the next challenger to Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship, earning a title match on this week’s WWE Raw. The main event of Monday’s episode saw Doudrop defeat Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a #1 contender’s match after Lynch interfered and prevented Belair from getting the pinfall. You can see some clips from the match below.
WWE
411mania.com

Britt Baker Retains AEW Women’s World Title At Battle of the Belts (Pics, Video)

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker finally managed to defeat Riho at Battle of the Belts tonight, retaining her title. The match went back and forth with several nearfalls, with the referee even throwing out Rebel at one point. But Baker eventually hit a stomp on Riho and put on the Lockjaw to get the submission. Baker has been champion for 224 days, after defeating Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing on May 30, 2021. You can find our full coverage of Battle of the Belts here.
WWE
411mania.com

Nikki A.S.H. Turns On Rhea Ripley On WWE Raw (Clips)

Nikki A.S.H.’s comic book path took a sharp turn toward villain territory, as she turned on Rhea Ripley on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Ripley say that it was time for them to go their separate ways after they’d failed to recapture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
WWE
411mania.com

411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Does WWE ‘Suck’?

Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. Welcome to the Finals of the annual Larry Csonka Memorial Fact or Fiction Tournament. Larry Csonka was the hardest working man in wrestling coverage, and I’ve tried to honour his memory with the themes of the tournament so far. The first week focused on the editorial side of running a wrestling news site featuring 411 head site editor Jeremy Thomas versus lead wrestling writer Jeremy Lambert from Fightful. The next match-up saw Thomas Hall and Ian Hamilton discuss issues related to reviewing matches and shows on a regular basis. Based on the readers’ poll, the two Thomases moved on to today’s finals.
WWE
411mania.com

Tag Team Championships Change Hands On WWE Raw (Clips)

We have new Raw Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Alpha Academy defeat RK-Bro to capture the titles. You can see some clips from the match below. This is Otis’ first run with the titles, and Gable’s second having previously held the...
WWE
realsport101.com

When will WWE 2K22 be released?

WWE 2K22 is closing in on this year's release date, and anticipation is high after several delays in the title's launch. Here's everything you need to know about when WWE 2K22 will be released and carry this series into an exciting new chapter. When will WWE 2K22 be released?. WWE...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy