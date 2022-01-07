ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

North Carolina man arrested in 1986 child kidnapping, murder

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mpKw_0dfXz89600
Thomas Eric McDowell This undated photo released by the Town of Wake Forest shows Thomas Eric McDowell, who is accused of kidnapping 4-year-old Jessica Gutierrez from her family’s Lexington, S.C., home in 1986 and killing her. Police said McDowell was arrested Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 and is now being held without bail in the Wake County Detention Center. (Town of Wake Forest via AP)

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A North Carolina man has been arrested in the 1986 disappearance and death of a 4-year-old girl in South Carolina, according to police.

Thomas Eric McDowell, 61, faces the kidnapping, murder and burglary charges in the death of Jessica Gutierrez, who disappeared from her family’s home in Lexington, South Carolina more than 35 years ago.

Police arrested McDowell Thursday at his home about 20 miles north of Raleigh, North Carolina. He is being held without bail in the Wake County Detention Center.

[ ALSO READ: Arrest made after vicious kidnapping, assault caught on doorbell camera ]

McDowell was living in Lexington County when Gutierrez went missing overnight in June 1986, authorities said.

Police revisited the case in September, interviewing more than 125 people and reviewing more than 3,500 case files, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement.

“Because of the work we did, coming together as a team, we were able to sort and connect more pieces of the puzzle about what happened to Jessica all those years ago,” Koon said.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

[ ALSO READ: Man accused of killing girlfriend’s baby boy charged with first-degree murder ]

(Watch below: Amber Alert: Missing NC girl found safe in Tennessee; dad charged with murder)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Man charged with 33 counts of attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities arrested a man charged with 33 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot at apartments early Monday in Memphis, endangering 13 people, WHBQ-TV reported. Cheyenne Meadows, 21, faces 18 counts of first-degree attempted murder and 15 counts of second-degree attempted murder, records from the...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Lexington, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Lexington, SC
State
North Carolina State
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WSOC Charlotte

Status hearing set for 3 cops charged in Floyd's death

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights during an arrest that ended in his death were scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday for a pretrial conference that could address a host of issues, including what evidence will be allowed at trial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#General S Office#Https T Co 2ldioiclva#Lcsd News#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
72K+
Followers
79K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy