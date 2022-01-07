Lanes reopen after semi-truck accident prompts closure of southbound 405 Freeway

UPDATE | All lanes on the southbound 405 Freeway near Palo Verde Avenue have been reopened after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning, causing traffic delays for several hours.

The fuel that spilled across the freeway during the accident has been cleared.

PREVIOUSLY: One Lane reopens after big rig prompts closure of southbound 405 Freeway after spilling fuel in accident

A single lane has reopened following the overturn of a semi-truck on the southbound 405 Freeway, Caltrans officials said. Three left lanes remain closed as cleanup crews continue to work on the incident.

There is currently no estimated time as for when the remaining three lanes will reopen. Drivers can expect heavy traffic on the southbound 405 Freeway starting in the area of Orange Avenue through Palo Verde Avenue until further notice, with delays of up to two hours, according to a Long Beach traffic report .

PREVIOUSLY: Big rig prompts closure of southbound 405 Freeway after spilling fuel in accident

A semi-truck overturned and spilled fuel going southbound on the 405 Freeway in East Long Beach during a foggy Friday morning, effectively closing all lanes in that direction until further notice.

Caltrans spokesperson Michael Comeaux said the accident happened at 6:15 a.m. when the big rig overturned, blocking all lanes.

Traffic is currently being taken off the freeway on the Palo Verde Avenue exit near Los Altos. Officials at Caltrans said they are currently looking further into the matter and making efforts to upright the trailer.

“We are on the scene and working to get lanes open as quickly as possible,” Comeaux said.

Councilman Daryl Supernaw said on Twitter today that fire department resources were also on the scene assisting while the California Highway Patrol helps with traffic control. No injuries have been reported.

Comeaux added that at this point, Caltrans have set up electronic messages on freeway message boards to alert drivers to avoid the area.

