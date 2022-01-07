ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic and trying to understand the divisive tennis-Jesus | Barney Ronay

By Barney Ronay
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlgD7_0dfXyxbL00

“A global shift will occur when each individual finds the courage to awaken from the mass amnesia.” Yes, I read the personal manifesto of Novak Djokovic’s wellness guru so you don’t have to.

It is no secret that the world’s No 1 celebrity Covid outlaw, currently awaiting his fate in an agreeably everyday Melbourne hotel, is a long-term student of somebody called Chervin Jafarieh, described, on his own website, as “one of the most respected and influential health experts in the world”. Jafarieh is a familiar type, the magnetic personality, the handsome and piercing spirit guide who accepts all major credit cards and looks like he might smell of musk and whale-song and concentrated human-power while he stands slightly too close to you in the lift.

Related: Czech doubles specialist Voracova joins Djokovic in detention amid vaccine row

The manifesto is lush and persuasive and, frankly, bang on about lots of stuff. Novak’s guy is worried about pollution and climate change, also “militarism, urbanization, carbon combustion, mining of metals and toxic materials, manufacturing of chemicals and biological poisons”. Mainly he’s obsessed with intake and the body, and this seems to be the thing about Djokovic’s vaccine hesitancy, at least in public. Djokovic has staged his own super-spreader event, has provided an anti-science role model, but he has also bought ventilators for hospitals, set up a Covid fund and done generous, charitable, believer-type things.

This is not alien lizard stuff. It’s not the great human cull or the fake-a-demic. Instead the resistance seems to come from somewhere else, from sunlit pagodas where magnetic people in crisp linen robes talk about their energy, their aura, their yacht, from a place of mind power and blood purity, of bamboo silica supplements and chocolate-flavoured Organic Longevity Mushrooms.

For Djokovic physical control is a kind of religion in itself, the superpower that transformed him into a miracle of sporting middle age, a marvel of twang and flex and tensile energy. This is an all-time athlete who has kicked gluten, dairy, sugar and meat, who starts the day with celery juice and yoga before dawn, who believes it is us, those still slaughtering animals, eating chemicals, pumping out the carbon, who are, frankly, the problem, who says things like “our entire body is a harmonic system that is perfectly managing all its metabolic functions”.

So, is he going to have that man-made chemical injected into his biceps, the one he uses to dole out his hyper-organic uber tennis? The same substance unhealthy, McNugget-quaffing people like me and you keep telling him is species-duty? No. No he’s not.

And yes it’s annoying and weird and based on a spectrum of Übermensch pseudo-science. But being weird isn’t, as yet, a crime, just as not taking a vaccine isn’t a crime, even when you combine it with the maddening overclass arrogance of trying to enter Australia under a medical exemption, rather than just staying away out of basic good manners. And really, why even go into all this? Why try to humanise and understand the world’s current most divisive athlete?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndqyx_0dfXyxbL00
‘For Novak Djokovic physical control is a kind of religion in itself, the superpower that transformed him into a miracle of sporting middle age, a marvel of twang and flex and tensile energy.’ Photograph: Greg Wood/AFP/Getty Images

Firstly, because it’s better than the default options of blanket condemnatory rage or unquestioning hero-worship. And also because there are two points that can easily get lost. The first is that sport is being used as an amplifier here, the stage for an ugly and manipulative piece of political theatre.

How dumb is Novak Djokovic? Dumb enough to allow himself to be used as a pawn by Scott Morrison, an organically reared dead cat hurled on to the table as a welcome election-year distraction. Morrison offered a revealing aside during a TV interview this week. Yes, the Aussie PM confirmed, chuckling quietly, his border force does operate on intelligence, hunches and previous public statements. And so, this is, by extension, a showy piece of opportunism, a staged humiliation. Morrison has been under pressure over fragile administration, an absence of testing kits, a wildfire of new Covid cases. How to appear both strong and big on detail at a single stroke? Enter, yogurt boy.

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.
  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sport notifications.

And all the while positions are entrenched. Nobody learns or changes their mind. Why am I even trying to explain and humanise the anti-vaccine creed of the world’s most-reviled refusenik? I guess because the most radical thing you can currently do is try to see both sides. Personally I’m a vaccine ultra. Hook me up baby. Protect me and my immediate contacts with the best available science. I’ll swallow it and (probably) fail to run a mile.

But it is also vital to understand that some might have another view, that being wary about what you put into your body is not beyond comprehension. Sports people live strange cosseted lives. But in the UK, at least, the low take-up of Premier League footballers also reflects precisely the distrust and vulnerability to “alternative truths” of all people their age, particularly those from economically and socially disadvantaged groups. Coercion and scolding, going on about ignorant millionaires: this gets us nowhere.

This is the most practical point. Sport really does need clarity and forward planning or it will continue to magnify these problems, to be weaponised by those with agenda. Most obviously all sporting bodies need to resist the urge to meddle and lobby on the issue of who gets to enter a particular country.

Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks.

This applies to various upcoming events, from the French Open, which offers the chance for a reprise of the current theatre, to Chelsea’s trip to Lille in the Champions League. Beyond that we have the tricky prospect of the 2022 Fifa World Cup. The latest word, not yet publicly confirmed, is that unvaccinated players will receive an exemption to the rules in Qatar, which demands the jab.

Perhaps all involved are hoping this will simply go away. The lessons of Melbourne and the trials of tennis-Jesus are that without clarity sport will remain a megaphone for rage and confusion; just another note, as Chervin himself might put it, in the great amnesia.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Jesus
Person
Novak Djokovic
SPORTbible

Boris Becker's Blunt Vaccine Advice To Novak Djokovic

Former tennis player Boris Becker is the latest big-name figure to have his say on the developing Novak Djokovic situation. World No.1 Djokovic, who has managed to keep his vaccination status under wraps, is currently being held in Melbourne's Park Hotel as he faces the nervous wait to see whether he'll be let into the country.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic severely attacked by Italian virologist

The decision by the organizers of the Australian Open 2022 to grant a medical exemption to world number one Novak Djokovic is causing a lot of discussion. The announcement came directly from the Serbian tennis player, reigning champion in the tournament, who confirmed his presence at the Slam promo of the year.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Jafarieh#Czech
The Independent

Rafael Nadal slams Novak Djokovic ‘circus’ ahead of Australian Open

Rafael Nadal insists the Novak Djokovic's visa controversy has developed into a “a circus” ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.The Spaniard, who has been Djokovic’s greatest rival throughout the pair’s legendary careers, joked that he would prefer the Serbian to not play to boost his own chances of a 21st Grand Slam.Nadal, who is vaccinated, admits he may disagree with Djokovic but maintains it is only fair that he is allowed to remain in Australia and play the first Grad Slam of the year after winning his appeal to be immediately released after a judge quashed the decision to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Why Novak Djokovic won his visa appeal court case and what happens now

Novak Djokovic has won in his attempt to overturn the decision which would have prevented him from taking part in the upcoming Australian Open. In a story which has dominated sports news for the last week, the men’s world No 1 tennis player was refused an entry visa to Australia. However, in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia, Judge Anthony Kelly reversed the decision and sanctioned that Djokovic should be released from detention. Since Thursday, the Serb had been in detention in Melbourne but thanks to Kelly’s decision he has now been allowed to leave the quarantine hotel he...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘I am not vaccinated’: Novak Djokovic transcripts reveal tense interviews with Australian Border Force

Transcripts have been released detailing the moments Novak Djokovic was detained by the Australian Border Force and told he was being deported. Djokovic had been held at an immigration facility in Melbourne since Thursday morning, after his visa was cancelled following scrutiny of the medical exemption for the Covid vaccine he had secured to travel to the Australian Open. The 34-year-old was released on Monday following a lengthy hearing after winning his appeal against deportation.The series of interviews by ABF, which begin at 12.21am on Thursday and end at 7.45am, capture an initial questioning of Djokovic, who was first held...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Novak Djokovic breaks silence after winning appeal against deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he intends to defend his Australian Open title after winning his appeal against being denied entry to the country. Djokovic was released from an immigration facility in Melbourne on Monday after Judge Anthony Kelly quashed an order to cancel his visa following scrutiny over his medical exemption for the Covid vaccine. “I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation,” Djokovic posted on Twitter, along with a picture of him and his team following a training session at the Rod Laver Arena. “Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Novak Djokovic could be banned from Australia for three years despite winning visa appeal

Novak Djokovic could still be banned from Australia for three years despite winning his visa appeal court case.Djokovic was released to Australia on Monday evening in Melbourne, but the federal minister for immigration maintains the government may pursue further powers to cancel the Serbian’s visa again.Christopher Tan, the lawyer acting for the government, he told the court that the Minister for Immigration is now contemplating “personal power of cancellation”.Should the government pursue that process and succeed though, it would raise the prospect of the Serbian being banned from Australia for three years.This would not be an automatic ban, with...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

110K+
Followers
44K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy