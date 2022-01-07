ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Mountain Lion Boldly Runs in Front of Car in Poudre Canyon

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mountain lions never run in front of cars, or do they? Check out the dashcam of this mountain lion running in front of my father-in-law's car yesterday in the Poudre Canyon. I have lived all over Colorado for the last 40 years and...

Power 102.9 NoCo

Mountain Lion Euthanized After Walking Into a Property in Vail

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) made the difficult decision to euthanize a mountain lion after it walked into a property in Vail. According to a Facebook post from the Vail Police Department (VPD), the incident occurred on Saturday (Jan. 8), when the animal entered the lobby of a local condominium in the Lionshead Village area, where residents had spotted it multiple other times.
VAIL, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

River Otters Have Made a Successful Comeback in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently announced thrilling news that river otters are once again flourishing in the state after being non-existent for many years. Over a hundred years ago, when fur trapping was a way of life in Colorado, the luxurious, thick hides of otters were worth lots of money and extremely sought after. Because unlimited trapping was allowed at the time, river otters ultimately vanished from the state.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Moose Gets Rescued from a Breckenridge Basement

A Breckenridge resident had a very unwelcome houseguest earlier this week when a massive moose became trapped in the basement of their home. Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday (Jan.10), Colorado Parks and Wildlife received a call that a moose had somehow gotten itself stuck inside the bottom level of a house located on Ski Hill Road.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Here’s The Best City In Colorado To Get Taco’s, This Might Surprise You

Do you love tacos? There's a city in Colorado that is ranked in the top 10 cities in the country to get tacos. The city that was chosen might surprise you. It's Taco Tuesday so let's talk tacos. Even in all of this craziness in the world, I think the majority of us can agree on one thing, we all love tacos. Typically in my house, we do Taco Tuesday weekly and we switch it up to keep things from getting stale. No pun intended. Regular tacos, turkey tacos, chicken tacos, even taco bowls sometimes. We love tacos, clearly. Sometimes we go out for tacos though and are always looking for the best taco spot. Turns out, a Colorado city is in the top 10 cities in the country to score your favorite food.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Top-Rated Yoga Studios in Northern Colorado

A New Year's resolution for many people is to get back on track when it comes to a healthy exercise routine. Yoga is a great way to get in a workout, while also calming the mind and relaxing the soul at the same time. If you're searching for somewhere to start practicing this form of fitness, these are the top-rated yoga studios in northern Colorado according to Yelp.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Colorado Buck Gets Rescued From Tangled Up Christmas Lights

The holidays can be hard on us all, between picking the perfect presents to having to spend all that time with with relatives. On the bright side, you weren't this buck. A lot of folks in Colorado wait until the National Western Stock Show concludes to take down their holiday decorations. It would seem that this buck in Jefferson County would have preferred sooner than that.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Uncommon Morph of Snow Goose Spotted in Colorado

Wildlife officers love sharing interesting encounters that they experience while on the job in various places throughout Colorado, and on the flip side, we love to see them - especially when it's a sighting of a unique or rare kind of animal. Coloradans are used to seeing Canada/cackling geese hanging...
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Fort Collins Man Identified As Christmas Eve Avalanche Victim

The snow has arrived in Colorado in full force, and so has avalanche season. And unfortunately, a Fort Collins man is the first victim in this year's avalanche season. According to Jackson County Coroner George Crocket, who confirmed the identity and age of the avalanche victim Tuesday as 54-year-old Ralph Eberspacher of Fort Collins, he and his staff are currently awaiting the results of the autopsy to fully determine the cause of death.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado.

