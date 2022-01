TITUS COUNTY, Texas — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted for questioning in connection with several felony offenses in the county. Traci Marie Hooper, 36, has felony warrants for her arrest in Morris County as well. According to the sheriff's office, Hooper knows she is a fugitive and she has evaded arrest for several weeks.

