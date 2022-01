AMD CEO Lisa Su has expressed to be impressed by the ongoing high demand for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It’s no secret that the demand for the next-gen consoles has been high ever since the release of the consoles late last year. With the ongoing supply shortages due to the global pandemic, both consoles are still hard to come by. In the most recent financial earnings call with investors, AMD’s CEO was asked about the current supply situation and seasonality. According to the CEO, AMD will be ramping up the production of chips next year, and she expects 2022 to be another strong year for both Sony and Microsoft, although she expects that 2023 will be the “peak year” for the next-gen consoles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO