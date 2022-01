The Cedar Park Police Department has arrested a dozen people, with three more federal indictments, for selling pills laced with fentanyl.CPPD announced the arrests after a Tuesday morning bust, spanning four states and the entire Central Texas area from San Antonio to Cedar Park. Officials said most of the arrests have been in Austin.The big picture: Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid used to treat severe pain, is about 80-100 times stronger than Morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The agency said most people are unaware they are purchasing fentanyl, which is often used to cut heroin, and can result in...

