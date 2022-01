Police have revealed the name of the suspect who is wanted for the shooting and killing of Young Dolph. Today (Jan. 5), the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Memphis Police Department put out a wanted fugitive alert for 23-year-old Justin Johnson. The alert, which you can see below, contains descriptive information of Johnson, including his hair and eye color, height and weight. He also has a tattoo of the name "Jaiya" on his right arm.

