Ashley Graham Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Husband Justin Ervin

By Elyse Dupre
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Supermodel Ashley Graham Welcomes TWIN Boys. Ashley Graham and filmmaker husband Justin Ervin have welcomed twin boys. They join big brother Isaac Ervin, whom Graham and Ervin welcomed in January 2020. "Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here," Graham wrote on...

Ashley Graham Puts Her 40-Week Baby Belly on Display in Her Pregnancy With Twins

Ashley Graham can't wait to meet her twin boys. The model, 34, revealed Saturday that she's officially reached the final days of her pregnancy, showing off her belly in photos shared to her Instagram. Graham announced she's "made it full term today (40 weeks!)," in the caption, joking that "due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday."
