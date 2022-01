In the teasers, Whee In is stunning in white against a desert background. The MAMAMOO member will be returning with her solo second mini album 'WHEE' on January 16, 2022 KST. I can not describe the amount of pride I feel for her accomplishments. She has struggled so much over the years, to truly find her voice, her place and comfort as a celebrity, and she is finally coming back with this song.

