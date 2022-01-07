ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Margaret "Mags" Balestri

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article69-year-old Margaret "Mags" Balestri of La Salle died Wednesday at St. Margaret's Health-Peru. A prayer service...

www.starvedrock.media

rangerreview.com

Phyllis Margaret Newton

Phyllis Margaret Newton, age 95, of Glendive, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at the Wibaux County Nursing Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 6 pm until 8 pm at Silha Funeral Home in Glendive, with a Rosary service starting at 7:00 pm with Deacon Tony Finneman officiating. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive with Father Jolly Pathiyamoola officiating. Rite of Committal will follow in the Dawson County Cemetery. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
GLENDIVE, MT
Butler Eagle

Margaret Pauline Hall

In loving memory of our mother Margaret Pauline Hall who passed away 25 years ago today. January 19, 1926 – January 3, 1997.
OBITUARIES

