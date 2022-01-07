Margaret "Mags" Balestri

Phyllis Margaret Newton, age 95, of Glendive, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at the Wibaux County Nursing Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 6 pm until 8 pm at Silha Funeral Home in Glendive, with a Rosary service starting at 7:00 pm with Deacon Tony Finneman officiating. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive with Father Jolly Pathiyamoola officiating. Rite of Committal will follow in the Dawson County Cemetery. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GLENDIVE, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO