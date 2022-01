Another Dauphin County winery has earned the Governor’s Cup in the Farm Show dry wine competition. Armstrong Valley Winery, of Halifax, took home the best of show award for dry wine with its 2019 Chambourcin. This is the second time the 10-year-old producer has won a Governor’s Cup; the first was for its 2018 BlackBerry Merlot that it took in the fruit category in 2019.

