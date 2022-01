PUBG Mobile 1.8 version is almost here. Players will get many new, exciting features as well as new rewards and other stuff. Although the version is not available right now in the global version or the Battlegrounds Mobile India game, players can try it in the official beta version of the game. In this article, we are going to discuss the ways to download and play the PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta version.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO