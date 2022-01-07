Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Jonathan Linden: You're listening to 91.9 KVCR News, and I'm Jonathan Linton. Today, I'm joined by Ray Kennedy, who is a commissioner on the California Redistricting Commission. The group of 14 individuals made up of Republicans, independents, and Democrats were tasked with the responsibility of redrawing state and congressional districts based off the 2020 census. On Dec. 27, the final maps were certified by the commission and sent to the California Secretary of State. To start, Commissioner Kennedy, can you give listeners an overview of what the redistricting process looks like and where we are now?

