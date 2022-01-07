ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

By KVCR
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 4 days ago

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:. 1. One Inland Empire city...

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

 

KVCR NEWS

1/11 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Healthcare Workers Threaten a Walkout, Newsom Unveils Spending Plan, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. More than 300 unionized healthcare workers at Doctors Hospital of Riverside are threatening to stage a walkout Thursday unless administrators address their concerns over understaffing, low wages, and other issues. Riverside County’s court system...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KVCR NEWS

California Redistricting Commissioner Discusses Finalized Maps, Part 1

Jonathan Linden: You're listening to 91.9 KVCR News, and I'm Jonathan Linton. Today, I'm joined by Ray Kennedy, who is a commissioner on the California Redistricting Commission. The group of 14 individuals made up of Republicans, independents, and Democrats were tasked with the responsibility of redrawing state and congressional districts based off the 2020 census. On Dec. 27, the final maps were certified by the commission and sent to the California Secretary of State. To start, Commissioner Kennedy, can you give listeners an overview of what the redistricting process looks like and where we are now?
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

