Public Safety

Accuser 'A' submits a letter of apology & admits that the school bullying allegations against April member Naeun were fabricated

By Susan-Han
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn January 7, April's management agency DSP Media released an official statement regarding group member Naeun's school bullying investigation. According to DSP, the accuser 'A' who previously raised bullying allegations against Naeun from their elementary school days has submitted a letter of apology, admitting that the rumors were fabricated. As a...

www.allkpop.com

allkpop.com

Actor Kim Dong Hee revealed to have admitted to police that he bullied accuser 'K' in elementary school

On January 12, media outlet 'Sports Kyeonghyang' released an exclusive report detailing the contents of actor Kim Dong Hee's school bullying investigation. Previously, an accuser 'K' raised school bullying allegations against the actor, known for his roles in dramas like 'SKY Castle' and 'Extracurricular', via various online communities. When the issue began making headlines, Kim Dong Hee's side denied the allegations and filed a lawsuit against 'K' for defamation of character.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Black Girls Code Founder Suspended in ‘Unfathomable Mess’

The head of an organization promoting Black girls in tech says she was unceremoniously ousted from the group—which she created—earlier this week. Kimberly Bryant, CEO and founder of Black Girls Code, told The Daily Beast she awoke Tuesday morning to find she had been locked out of her email and Slack accounts connected to the organization. When she called senior staff to find out what was happening, no one would take her calls.
SOCIETY
Vibe

Trey Songz’s Rape Accuser, Dylan Gonzalez, Releases Statement, Claims “Unbearable PTSD”

Dylan Gonzalez, a basketball star and artist, accused Trey Songz of rape on Dec. 30, 2021, following years of countless sexual assault accusations against the singer. On Tuesday (Jan. 11), she released a full statement on the matter. The 27-year-old expressed that she is pursuing legal action, writing, “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel.” A source reportedly close to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
allkpop.com

Former DAY6 member Jae apologizes after calling Jamie (Park Ji Min) a 'thot' in recent live broadcast

Jae has released an apology after calling long-time friend and former JYP Entertainment labelmate Jamie (Park Ji Min) a 'thot' in one of his recent live streams. A short video clip of the stream of the moment has been making its rounds on social media, containing Jae smiling as he says, "Okay, now that I'm not in K-Pop anymore, I could say this: Why Jamie tryin' to be a thot?" After laughing, he then continues with, "That's right! I said it. Tell her. I said it! Tell her!"
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Judge Dismisses Phoebe Bridgers Accuser’s Suit Against Noël Wells, Who Warned Big Thief About Alleged Predatory Behavior

A Los Angeles County judge has dismissed Chris Nelson’s December 2020 defamation suit against Noël Wells, according to Rolling Stone. Nelson also filed a September 2021 defamation suit against Phoebe Bridgers, seeking $3.8 million, claiming Bridgers defamed him in an Instagram post alleging she witnessed “grooming, stealing, [and] violence” by Nelson.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TODAY.com

2 women accuse food media site Feedfeed of racism and sexism in lawsuit

A pair of former employees at the digital food media company Feedfeed have accused the company of race and gender discrimination, fostering a hostile work environment, sexual harassment and providing unequal pay in a federal lawsuit filed last Tuesday. Rachel Gurjar, a native of Mumbai who says she worked for...
BUSINESS

