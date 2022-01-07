Accuser 'A' submits a letter of apology & admits that the school bullying allegations against April member Naeun were fabricated
On January 7, April's management agency DSP Media released an official statement regarding group member Naeun's school bullying investigation. According to DSP, the accuser 'A' who previously raised bullying allegations against Naeun from their elementary school days has submitted a letter of apology, admitting that the rumors were fabricated. As a...www.allkpop.com
Comments / 0