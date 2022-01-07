Accuser 'A' submits a letter of apology & admits that the school bullying allegations against April member Naeun were fabricated

Jae has released an apology after calling long-time friend and former JYP Entertainment labelmate Jamie (Park Ji Min) a 'thot' in one of his recent live streams. A short video clip of the stream of the moment has been making its rounds on social media, containing Jae smiling as he says, "Okay, now that I'm not in K-Pop anymore, I could say this: Why Jamie tryin' to be a thot?" After laughing, he then continues with, "That's right! I said it. Tell her. I said it! Tell her!"

