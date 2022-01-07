ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Both I-77 southbound lanes now open after accident

By Brandon Eanes
WVNT-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Both southbound lanes of I-77 at mile marker 1.5 are now...

www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Biden calls for end to filibuster to pass voting rights legislation

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for an end to the filibuster to allow for passage of federal voting rights bills, as congressional Democrats increasingly prioritize ballot box protections and advocates grow frustrated over stalled legislation. In a long-awaited speech on voting rights, the president tried to...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mercer County, WV
Bluefield, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Bluefield, WV
Mercer County, WV
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare said Tuesday it will limit coverage of a $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned, a major development in the nation’s tug-of-war over the fair value of new medicines that offer tantalizing possibilities but come with prohibitive prices. The initial determination...
HEALTH
CBS News

COVID home tests: Americans to be reimbursed starting Saturday

Americans with private insurance will be able to ask for reimbursement for rapid COVID-19 tests beginning Saturday — but any tests purchased before January 15 will not qualify. The requirement from the Biden administration allows eight tests a month per person covered by the insurance policy. For instance, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mile Marker#Wvns#Mercer County Dispatch#Wv State Police#Bluefield Fire Department#Green Valley Volunteer Fd

Comments / 0

Community Policy