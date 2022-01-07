ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCT U win #1 + Performances from January 7th 'Music Bank'!

Cover picture for the articleKBS' 'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists. On this week's episode, Kep1er debuted with "WA DA DA", Trendz debuted with "TNT", H1-KEY made their debut with "Athletic Girl", Rocking Doll debuted with "Rocking Doll", Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME made a comeback with "Super Yuppers!",...

allkpop.com

Jung Ho Yeon is the first East Asian woman to be featured solo as the cover star of 'Vogue'

Model-turned-actress Jung Ho Yeon became the first East Asian woman to be featured as the cover star of 'Vogue' magazine. On January 5, 'Vogue' magazine tweeted the cover page of its February issue featuring Jung Ho Yeon. 'Vogue' also took to its official YouTube and Instagram to unveil a special video titled, "HoYeon: International Woman of Mystery", filmed in the concept of an old spy movie, which provided a unique introduction of the 'Squid Game' actress and her career.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

NCT U Takes 2nd Win For “Universe (Let’s Play Ball)” On “Music Bank”

NCT U took home a second trophy for their new song, “Universe (Let’s Play Ball),” on KBS’s “Music Bank”!. Like last week, “Music Bank” did not air on December 31, and a special of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” aired instead. However, KBS released the charts for the fifth week of December on the show’s official website. The top three rankings on the chart were the exact same as last week’s: NCT U, IVE’s “ELEVEN,” and IU’s “strawberry moon.”
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

IVE wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + Performances from aespa, Kep1er, P1Harmony, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!. On today's episode, Rocking Doll made their debut with "Rocking Doll," Kep1er debuted with "WA DA DA," TRENDZ debuted with "TNT (Truth&Trust)," and H1-KEY made their debut with "Athletic Girl." Grizzly came back with "Beige Coat," Kim Wan Sun returned with "Feeling," BLITZERS made their comeback with "Bobbin," AleXa returned with "Tattoo," UP10TION came back with "Crazy About You," aespa made their comeback with "Dreams Come True," OMEGA X returned with "Love Me Like," Woo!ah! came back with "Catch the Stars," ONEWE made their comeback with "Universe_," Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME made a unit comeback with "Super Yuppers!," BZ-BOYS returned with "Find You," and P1Harmony came back with "Do It Like This."
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

VICTON continues 'Chronography' comeback countdown with highlight medley

On January 9 KST, the IST Entertainment boy group unveiled the highlight medley for their upcoming single album 'Chronograph,' featuring the title track of the same name. In the medley, fans get a listen to previews of all three tracks on the album – "Chronography," "Want Me," and "Chronography (English ver.)."
MUSIC
ospreyobserver.com

Award-Winning Christian Music Artists Performing At The 2022 Strawberry Festival

The 87th annual Florida Strawberry Festival will take place for 11 days from Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 13. The festival, which is ranked as the 28th top fair in North America, is not only known for its strawberry shortcakes, carnival games, youth livestock shows, food vendors and thrilling midway rides, but also it’s legendary for hosting big name musical artists and entertainment. The event typically sees more than 500,000 visitors each year.
PLANT CITY, FL
allkpop.com

IVE reveal 'Eleven' performance MV for 'Amazon Music Original'

IVE have revealed their performance music video for "Eleven"!. In collaboration with 'Amazon Music Original', IVE released a special performance MV featuring the choreography for their new track. "ELEVEN" is the title song of their debut single album of the same name, and it's a dance track about someone who makes you feel better than perfect.
THEATER & DANCE
1077yesfm.com

Week of January 7th

Here are the top 10 songs this week on 107.7 Yes FM. Tune in Fridays at 9:30am when Tommy breaks down the top tunes. #10 Doja Cat "Need to Know" #9 Olivia Rodrigo "Good 4 U" #8 Coldplay & BTS "My Universe" #7 Lisa "Money" #6 Ed Sheeran "Shivers" #5...
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

ONEWE reveal otherworldly 'Universe_' band performance MV

ONEWE have dropped their band performance music video for "Universe_"!. In the performance MV, ONEWE jam out with their latest track against an otherworldly backdrop. "Universe_" is the title song of their album 'Planet Nine: VOYAGER', and the lyrics are about wanting to stay by someone's side and wondering if they'll be a part of your universe.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

MAMAMOO's Whee In drops solo album highlight medley for 'WHEE'

MAMAMOO's Whee In has dropped her solo album highlight medley for 'WHEE'. The above video gives a preview of Whee In's upcoming tracks, including title song "Profound", "Pink Cloud", "Letter Filled with Light", "Deserve (Interlude)", "Pastel", and "Paraglide". The MAMAMOO member will be returning with her solo second mini album 'WHEE' on January 16, 2022 KST.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

AleXa releases performance video for 'Tattoo'

AleXa has just released the performance video for her recently released single "Tattoo"!. In this performance video, AleXa shows off her strong dance moves and performance presence while dancing in front of a 3-walled LED screen, giving the performance video a futuristic vibe that compliments the song itself. Watch the...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

"Did they enlist in the military? Their last comeback was before aespa's debut," Fans complain about BLACKPINK's long hiatus

It has been a while since BLACKPINK had promoted as a group, and fans are getting impatient as they want to see the group promote together again. In fact, BLACKPINK released their first studio album, 'The Album,' back in October of 2020 and held their first online virtual concert, 'The Show,' in January 2021. Additionally, the members concentrated on their solo activities for the entire year of 2021, with Jennie opening her YouTube channel, Rose and Lisa releasing their solo albums, and Jisoo participating in the drama 'Snowdrop.'
MILITARY
allkpop.com

Brave Girls reportedly preparing to make a comeback

Brave Girls are reportedly preparing to make a comeback. On January 6 KST, one exclusive media outlet reported that Brave Girls are currently preparing for a comeback with the goal of releasing their album in February or March of this year. This marks Brave Girls' comeback after 6 months, following their previous repackage album 'After We Ride'.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

NCT's Taeil, Doyoung, Xiaojun, and Renjun sing a sweet lullaby in live clip for 'Good Night'

NCT has a special treat for fans of their recent album!. On January 9 KST, SM Entertainment released a live clip featuring NCT members Taeil, Doyoung, Xiaojun, and Renjun performing the R&B ballad "Good Night," a track off of their third album 'Universe.' In the clip, the members are seated under a number of mobile installations, mimicking a starry sky, with the minimal set allowing fans to focus on their clear and comforting vocal chemistry.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

BTS's Jimin attracts attention for his adorable Weverse update

BTS's Jimin has given fans an adorable update on Weverse. On January 9 KST, Jimin took to Weverse and posted a photo of himself 'hanging' from a bench. Taken in an upside-down mode, the black-and-white photo showed Jimin's masked face most likely hiding a big smile. Netizens reacted to the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
allkpop.com

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul sits in thought in 'scene No.5' mood sampler for '6equence'

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has revealed her 'scene No.5' mood sampler for her '6equence' album. In the teaser video above, Moon Byul sits in thought surrounded by greenery. '6equence' will feature a total of 7 tracks, including the title song "LUNATIC," "Intro: SYNOPSIS," "G999 (Feat. Mirani)", "Shutdown (Feat. Seori)", "For Me," "ddu ddu ddu)," and an English version of "LUNATIC."
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Hyolyn and choreographer Nicole Kirkland show off chemistry in new teaser for 'Layin' Low'

Hyolyn is only days away from releasing her new single!. To continue the comeback countdown, the solo artist unveiled a new teaser clip featuring her choreographer Nicole Kirkland, a long-time collaborator and the choreographer for her upcoming single "Layin' Low" as well. In the clip, Nicole opens up about what it is like to work with Hyolyn, especially as the two are often based in entirely different countries.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Kangta gets on stage in 'Slow Dance' MV teaser

Kangta has dropped his music video teaser for "Slow Dance". In the MV teaser, Kangta gets on stage to perform in front of a lounge. His new single "Slow Dance" is set to release on January 12 KST. Check out Kangta's "Slow Dance" MV teaser above, and let us know...
THEATER & DANCE

