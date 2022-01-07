NCT U win #1 + Performances from January 7th 'Music Bank'!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!. On today's episode, Rocking Doll made their debut with "Rocking Doll," Kep1er debuted with "WA DA DA," TRENDZ debuted with "TNT (Truth&Trust)," and H1-KEY made their debut with "Athletic Girl." Grizzly came back with "Beige Coat," Kim Wan Sun returned with "Feeling," BLITZERS made their comeback with "Bobbin," AleXa returned with "Tattoo," UP10TION came back with "Crazy About You," aespa made their comeback with "Dreams Come True," OMEGA X returned with "Love Me Like," Woo!ah! came back with "Catch the Stars," ONEWE made their comeback with "Universe_," Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME made a unit comeback with "Super Yuppers!," BZ-BOYS returned with "Find You," and P1Harmony came back with "Do It Like This."

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO