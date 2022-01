We've heard the same debate for a number of years about some within New York state pushing to secede from other parts of the state. In past years, those wanting change normally want to divide the state between a designated "upstate" zone, and a "downstate" Usually, "downstate' has been defined as anything in New York City and Long Island. Parts of the lower Hudson Valley in Westchester and Rockland normally, but not always, are included as part of "upstate".

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO