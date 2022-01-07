ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ZipRecruiter Is Recognized As A Built In 2022 Best Place To Work. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

Built In today announced that ZipRecruiter was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, ZipRecruiter earned a place on Best Places to Work, Best Paying Companies, and Best Large Companies to Work For in Los Angeles. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
CharlotteObserver.com

Check Out the Top 100 Companies Hiring For Remote Workers in 2022

The number of remote job listings jumped 12% in 2021, according to a new report, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to reshape the workplace. FlexJobs, a job search site for remote and flexible jobs, said companies have tuned into employees' desires to work remotely. The company said that 65% of...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

InterSystems Named Built In Boston 2022 “Best Places To Work” Honoree

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, announced today that it has been recognized in four out of six categories of Built In Boston’s 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Martin...
BOSTON, MA
elpasoheraldpost.com

Workforce Solutions Borderplex & Early Matters El Paso Launch “The Best Place for Working Parents(R)” Initiative

(Workforce Solutions) El Paso has joined the national Best Place for Working Parents® (BPWP) partnership, offering real-time designations to businesses of all sizes whose family-friendly policies qualify through a first-of-its-kind, 3-minute online self-assessment. Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB)has partnered with Early Matters El Paso in launching BPWP to offer local...
EL PASO, TX
aithority.com

ChartHop Earns Placement on Built In’s Best Remote Companies to Work For

ChartHop, the leading innovator in people analytics, announces recognition as one of the Best Remote Companies to Work For by Built In. The annual Best Places to Work awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the US.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Boards#Best Places To Work#Dei
martechseries.com

Volusion Named Among Built In Austin’s Best Places To Work for Fourth Consecutive Year

Built In Honors Volusion in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Volusion Earns Built In’s 2022 Best Midsize Companies to Work For in Austin. Built In today announced that Volusion was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Volusion earned a place on 2022 Best Midsize Companies to Work For in Austin. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.
AUSTIN, TX
martechseries.com

ActionIQ Named One of Best Midsize Companies to Work For in 2022 by Built In NYC

Marks Second Consecutive Year the NYC CDP Vendor Was Named Among Best Places to Work by Built In NYC. ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced that it has been named one of 100 Midsize Companies to Work For in New York City in 2022 by Built In NYC. In 2021 ActionIQ was on the list of Best Small Companies to Work For.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aithority.com

Workato Honored With Placements On Built In’s Best Places To Work List In Eight Categories And Named One Of The 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud Companies To Work For By Battery Ventures

Workato Earns Placements on Built In’s Colorado, New York, Seattle and San Francisco Lists and Ranked 15 Overall by Battery Ventures for Highest Levels of Employee Satisfaction. Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, announced that it has been honored in Built In’s 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically,...
SEATTLE, WA
martechseries.com

Altvia Earns Built In’s 2022 Best Places to Work in Colorado Award

Built In announced that Altvia was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Altvia earned a place on 2022 Best Places To Work in Colorado. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Built In Honors TeamSnap in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

TeamSnap Earns Placement on Built In’s 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work. Built In announced that TeamSnap was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, TeamSnap earned a place on the 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work List. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Ubiquity Is a "Great Place to Work(R)"

Global BPO's Certification Validates Internal Culture Where Employees Feel 'Welcome' and 'Proud'. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Based on employee feedback on the Trust Index® Survey, Ubiquity has been recognized as a Great Place to Work®-Certified company. This award validates the commitment that Ubiquity employees and leadership have made to the company's core values of Partnership, Innovation, and Community. From a thorough onboarding process to encouraging team cooperation and promoting individual career growth, Ubiquity's culture has become a strong differentiator in the business process outsourcing industry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pctonline.com

Aptive Recognized on Inc.’s 2021 'Best in Business' List

PROVO, Utah - Aptive Environmental has been recognized on the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list as an honorable mention in the Consumer Services category. Inc’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact in their fields and on our society and put purpose before profit.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: JCPenney Makes Two Executive Hires, Dunhill Names New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 11, 2022: JCPenney has tapped two executives to fortify its e-commerce and omnichannel investments. Katie Mullen has been named as the retailer’s new chief digital and transformation officer. Mullen will lead the growth of the e-commerce business, including jcp.com, and will also be responsible for driving enterprise strategy and the company’s transformation agenda. Mullen most recently spent nearly three years with Neiman Marcus Group, serving as chief transformation officer and...
BUSINESS
Variety

Univision Recruits Four New Leaders to Leverage Upcoming Streaming Platform Launch

Univision has added four new executives to strengthen its streaming team in preparation for the launch of its upcoming two-tiered global platform that is slated to deliver Spanish-language content to 600 million people worldwide. Roger Sole has been appointed as chief marketing officer, Vincenzo Gratteri as SVP of development, Adam Waltuch as SVP of streaming partnerships and Rita Chertorivski as SVP of business and legal affairs. “I’m confident these new additions to the team will help strengthen our new products and services to captivate our audience,” Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer, said in a statement. “These new leaders will...
BUSINESS
CharlotteObserver.com

The Arena Group Files to Bring its Stock to the New York Stock Exchange

TheMaven, currently operating under the name The Arena Group, on Tuesday announced that it has filed a registration statement on form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed offering of the company’s common stock. In connection with the proposed offering, the company has applied...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
OAKLAND, CA
Refinery29

The 7 Best Places To Buy Stylish Glasses (& Contacts) Online

I don't know about you, but the feeling of a brand new and updated prescription changes everything. I wear both glasses and contacts because I love the option to change things up. Corrective lenses are not only function, but they're fashion, baby! I've worn various frame shapes and styles over the years from slim rectangles and boxy square-shaped frames to small and large circular frames. And you can bet I've tried out every color of the rainbow as well. The new year means it's time to schedule an eye doctor appointment and get a yearly check-up and a brand-new up-to-date prescription to boot. As Coach Taylor passionately remarked in Friday Night Lights, "Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose." Gone are the days in which you are required to dish out hundreds of dollars on a single pair of new specs from the stuffy old-school glasses retailer. We have ~options~ now in the form of cool online retailers that have been popping up as of recent. And if you aren't a big glasses wearer, contacts are easier than ever to order online too.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy