VIXX's KEN to join "Excalibur" musical

As announced by the EMK Musical Company, Lee Jaehwan, more known as KEN, main vocal of the boy group VIXX, will be joining as an additional cast in the musical, "Excalibur," which is a reinterpretation of King...
Kim Yo Han is making his very first solo comeback!. On January 10 KST, the WEi member released solo mini album 'Illusion,' featuring title track "DESSERT." "DESSERT" is a chic R&B song in the disco funk genre and contains lyrics where Kim Yo Han likens his attraction to the object of his affection to an indulgently sweet yet dangerous dessert he can't seem to resist. The music video shows the idol in a dark concept he has never tried before, wearing black clothing and seductive smokey makeup as he uses the apple as a symbol for poisonous seduction.
The Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) is a collective rights management organization in South Korea and features over 200,000 members who have participated in the composition, arrangement, lyrics, and more, of a song. Not only that, but the KOMCA also keeps track of each individual's records, and makes sure each artist is credited properly.
CRAVITY's Minhee has been appointed as the male MC of SBS MTV's weekly music program, 'The Show'!. Minhee will soon join his fellow new MC, Kep1er's Chaehyun, to begin hosting 'The Show' in 2022. Minhee and Chaehyun will be taking over the positions previously held by WEi's Kim Yo Han, Weeekly's Jihan, and ATEEZ's Yeosang in 2021.
Those who have followed Gaho's career have seen him wear a number of 'hats' in the process. Far before his breakout single "Start Over" on the 'Itaewon Class' OST, he was an idol trainee, then later a singer, songwriter, producer, and also a vocalist in Planetarium Records' popular hip-hop/R&B project group PLT.
Netizens are saying that these two artists are living legends. On an online community forum, netizens chose BTS and IU as two currently active artists that are considered legends. Usually, legends become legends well after their prime years, once their songs become classics among fans and the public majority. And...
ONEWE have dropped their band performance music video for "Universe_"!. In the performance MV, ONEWE jam out with their latest track against an otherworldly backdrop. "Universe_" is the title song of their album 'Planet Nine: VOYAGER', and the lyrics are about wanting to stay by someone's side and wondering if they'll be a part of your universe.
INFINITE's Woohyun unveiled the 2nd poster for his upcoming fan meeting, 'Namoo Company New Year Workshop'. On January 11 KST, Woollim Entertainment revealed the 2nd poster for INFINITE member Woohyun's upcoming fan meeting 'Namoo Company New Year Workshop'. In the poster, the profiles of Woohyun's various characters, such as Nam Dal Lah, Nam Sa Won, Nam Star, and more were displayed. With each of his characters displaying different charms and personalities, Woohyun raised anticipation for the many different kinds of events he has prepared.
Fromis_9 is gearing up for their January comeback. On January 10th, the girls revealed the tracklist and album art moving poster for their upcoming 4th mini-album 'Midnight Guest'. According to the revealed tracklist, the upcoming mini-album will feature a total of 5 songs, including the title track "DM", "Escape Room", "Love is Around", "Hush Hush", and "0g".
BTS's Jimin is an inspiration to a lot of young idols and rookies, and the latest addition is the young dancer Ayuto. On the 31st of December dancer and choreographer for Filter Nicky Andersen shared an Instagram reel of the 10 year old Ayuto covering Jimin's song Filter with the caption, 'What a star 🤩 .'
On January 5, actress Kim Mi Soo's agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed in an official statement to the press that the actress has passed away at the age of 31. "This is Landscape Entertainment, home to actress Kim Mi Soo. Today, we deliver the most tragic and heart-wrenching news. Actress Kim...
Kangta has dropped his music video teaser for "Slow Dance". In the MV teaser, Kangta gets on stage to perform in front of a lounge. His new single "Slow Dance" is set to release on January 12 KST. Check out Kangta's "Slow Dance" MV teaser above, and let us know...
Among the many idols who are already part of the private messaging service Dear U Bubble, singer-songwriter Jamie is next to join! Jamie will be available on the service starting from January 10. Dear U Bubble is a service where fans can interact with their favorite idols in private, sending...
NCT has a special treat for fans of their recent album!. On January 9 KST, SM Entertainment released a live clip featuring NCT members Taeil, Doyoung, Xiaojun, and Renjun performing the R&B ballad "Good Night," a track off of their third album 'Universe.' In the clip, the members are seated under a number of mobile installations, mimicking a starry sky, with the minimal set allowing fans to focus on their clear and comforting vocal chemistry.
IVE have revealed their performance music video for "Eleven"!. In collaboration with 'Amazon Music Original', IVE released a special performance MV featuring the choreography for their new track. "ELEVEN" is the title song of their debut single album of the same name, and it's a dance track about someone who makes you feel better than perfect.
On January 11, CJ ENM confirmed with various media outlets that Wanna One's "Beautiful Part. 3" will be released through music streaming platforms on January 27 at 6 PM KST. A representative of CJ ENM has also revealed that member Lai Kuan Lin, who is currently promoting in China, participated in "Beautiful Part.3" by recording his portion from his studio, sending it over to complete the track.
MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has revealed her 'scene No.5' mood sampler for her '6equence' album. In the teaser video above, Moon Byul sits in thought surrounded by greenery. '6equence' will feature a total of 7 tracks, including the title song "LUNATIC," "Intro: SYNOPSIS," "G999 (Feat. Mirani)", "Shutdown (Feat. Seori)", "For Me," "ddu ddu ddu)," and an English version of "LUNATIC."
AleXa has just released the performance video for her recently released single "Tattoo"!. In this performance video, AleXa shows off her strong dance moves and performance presence while dancing in front of a 3-walled LED screen, giving the performance video a futuristic vibe that compliments the song itself. Watch the...
Changmin is teasing his upcoming solo album in a big way!. On January 10 KST, the TVXQ member unveiled a music video for "Maniac," a track off of his upcoming 2nd solo mini album 'Devil.'. "Maniac" is a rock-based track with a dynamic chorus and rhythm riddled with a tension...
MIRAE has now released moving posters for their upcoming 3rd mini-album 'Marvelous.'. These posters feature members Park Siyoung, Khael, Lien, and Son Dongpyo. Each member is in a festive, party setting. The setting is very sparkly and has a lot of balloons adding to the party-like feelings. The members look adorable and seem to be enjoying themselves.
MIRAE is only days away from their latest comeback!. On January 10 KST, the DSP Media boy group unveiled the album spoiler video for their upcoming 3rd mini album 'Marvelous.' In the clip, fans can get a first listen to previews of all six songs on the album, including its titular title track.
