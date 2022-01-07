VIXX's KEN to join "Excalibur" musical

Kim Yo Han is making his very first solo comeback!. On January 10 KST, the WEi member released solo mini album 'Illusion,' featuring title track "DESSERT." "DESSERT" is a chic R&B song in the disco funk genre and contains lyrics where Kim Yo Han likens his attraction to the object of his affection to an indulgently sweet yet dangerous dessert he can't seem to resist. The music video shows the idol in a dark concept he has never tried before, wearing black clothing and seductive smokey makeup as he uses the apple as a symbol for poisonous seduction.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO