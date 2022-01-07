ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Ground beef recalled in multiple states due to possible E. coli contamination

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qI3f1_0dfXvy5l00

(NEXSTAR) – More than 28,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled after a sample package tested positive for E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday.

The recall, issued by Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., of Oregon, affects approximately 28,356 pounds of raw meat with store-brand labeling at Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger and WinCo. The meat was shipped to retailers in seven states, according to the FSIS: Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The products included in the recall were produced on Dec. 20, 2021, and include “EST. 965” either inside the USDA’s mark of inspection or near the time stamp, or the “use by” or “freeze by” dates.

Here are the products that were recalled in December

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled products are urged not to eat them, but instead throw them away or return them to the store. The USDA has categorized this recall as Class I, or “high or medium risk,” meaning there’s a “reasonably probability” that the use of contaminated products will cause “serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Those with additional questions about the recall can call Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., at (503) 656-6168.

The strain of E. coli detected in the sample — E. coli O157:H7 — can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramping, dehydration, kidney failure or even death, among other adverse effects. Those at the greatest risk include children under 5 and the elderly. Most patients begin experiencing symptoms within 3-4 days after exposure, though symptoms may begin as early as one day after exposure, or appear after as many as 10 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Those with acute or persisting symptoms are urged to seek medical care.

More information on E. coli infection and symptoms can be found at the FSIS , CDC or National Institute s of Health (NIH).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Business
State
California State
Local
Indiana Health
State
Nevada State
City
Washington, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Washington State
Fort Wayne, IN
Health
State
Arizona State
Local
Indiana Industry
Fort Wayne, IN
Industry
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
WANE 15

COVID-19 or the flu? Fort Wayne health experts explain the difference

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As of Sunday, another 778 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19. With the Omicron variant and flu season in full swing, Fort Wayne health officials are advising caution. But, how can you really tell if you have COVID-19 or any other illness? Parkview’s infectious disease expert says influenza germs […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Coli#Ground Beef Recalled#Nexstar#Fsis#Kroger#Winco#O157#Cdc#National Instit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walmart
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy