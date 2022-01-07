ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. (SNAP)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming January 10, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Snap Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report securities between July 22, 2020 and...

