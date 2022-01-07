Doug Dieken reminisces on his life and career in the NFL

Doug Dieken joined Baskin and Phelps and talked about his life and career in the NFL as both a player and a broadcaster and what he's looking forward to in retirement. He shared his thoughts on Baker Mayfield and the best course of action for the quarterback as well as what it's like to be in a locker room that isn't winning. Doug also talked about some of his favorite memories from his career and the most surprising phone calls he received after announcing his retirement.