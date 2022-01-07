ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How This Brand Is Bringing Ethical and Sustainable Values To Skate Culture

By Christopher Marquis
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Consumers – and their power to spend in support of their values – can push business to be more sustainable and socially responsible. But research has shown that it is a cognitive challenge for consumers to judge objects that embody multiple goals, and so people have difficulty simultaneously valuing brands’ social...

Sourcing Journal

Year in Review: Denim Brands Embraced Sustainable Alternatives

As brands continue to learn more about sustainability, their collections reflect this eco-friendly effort. In 2021, a number of denim companies launched what they consider to be their most sustainable collections to date, featuring alternative fibers, recycled materials and water- and energy-saving processes. At the beginning of the year, H&M Group-owned brand Cos debuted a collection of men’s and women’s denim made solely of GRS- or RCS-certified recycled or GOTS- or OCS-certified organic cotton. Each piece is finished with rivet-free detailing to facilitate recycling at the end of its lifecycle. The assortment includes both raw indigo and ecru fabrics, and came on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vivaglammagazine.com

How to Bring Sustainability into Your Life this New Year

As you know, it is vital to take care of the environment. The reason is not only because it supplies us with our needs, like food. We should take care of the environment for the future generations, as well. As such, the New Year is one of the best times to start thinking of mother nature. One way to do this is to bring sustainability into your life. To give you a better view, here are some ways to live sustainably this New Year.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Co Founder#Cepan#Brazilian
The Drum

How brands can help turn the public’s sustainable intentions into action

Dr Jane Leighton, head of behavioral consultancy Behave, details how advertisers can nudge people into more sustainable practices as we enter a pivotal time for global warming. People often act in ways that do not align with their knowledge, values and intentions. You just have to look at the number...
ECONOMY
calleochonews.com

Sustainable Fashion: How Hard Is It to be Ethically On-Trend?

If you’re not already familiar with the concept of sustainable fashion, you’re probably missing out on a fantastic opportunity to reduce your carbon footprint and play your part in a greener, healthier earth. Sustainable fashion isn’t always affordable... Fast fashion--think ZARA, H&M, Forever 21, SHEIN, and other...
MIAMI, FL
Tech Times

The Platform With a Metaverse Enhancing the Link Between Art, Brands, and Pop Culture

Contrary to the belief of naysayers, owning an NFT is much more than just paying to own a JPEG, MP4, or GIF which you could have downloaded for free. The idea that we can own digital items, and should even want to own them has been around for longer than we typically recognise. One of the most original forms of digital items that has been highly sought after is the verified tick on Twitter and Instagram. As futuristic or nonsensical as digital ownership sounds to some, this concept falls parallel with human psychology and emotional behaviour. The same reason people queue outside for hours to obtain rare sneakers is the same reason we want that blue check mark. Although NFTs have further utility than only this, fundamentally, non-fungible tokens represent another way for an individual to express their taste to others. The difference is, our taste has expanded beyond that of the tangible world. In modern times, we now have taste for the digital - whether it be our favourite art, photography, movies, TV shows, influencers, games, or even memes.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Timberland Launches Take-Back Program As It Works Towards Full Circularity + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 10, 2022: Timberland is aiming to breathe new life into worn items with its new Timberloop take-back program. Through this program, consumers are encouraged to return any used Timberland footwear, clothing, or accessories that will then be reused, recycled, or upcycled into new products, or refurbished for sale on a dedicated web site launching later this spring. Clearly marked donation boxes have been installed in each full price and outlet Timberland store, complemented by a convenient digital ship-from-home option....
ENVIRONMENT
NewsTimes

How to Build Sustainable Communications as a Startup

For anyone working in PR advisory or agency-side, our goal should be to eventually make ourselves redundant. Or, over time, reduce the retainer required for the outcomes we provide. This isn’t a particularly popular view point within my industry, but after nearly eight years working in PR, it’s one I...
ECONOMY
thezoereport.com

10 Ethical Beauty Brands That Are Insanely Instagrammable

It isn't a question anymore: Everyone, whether they've been keeping up with the latest buzzy beauty products or not, knows about the brand Lush. The UK-based clean beauty cosmetics company went from stateside cult secret to shopping mall staple to Instagram legend in a matter of years, skyrocketing to fame with every candy-colored bath bomb photographed and organic body scrub used. Operating in 49 countries, Lush has over 900 stores worldwide, and the #lush and #lushcosmetics hashtags on TikTok have over 1 billion and 130 million views respectively. And while the brand will undoubtedly always have a bath bomb-shaped place in fans' hearts — and a spot in their beauty arsenals — you may be on the hunt for the latest and greatest ethical beauty brands and stores like Lush.
SKIN CARE
One Green Planet

8 Sustainable Interior Design Brands

We think about sustainability with our clothing, but what about when we decorate our homes? Trendy homeware — like other trend-based commodities — can easily end up in the garbage after a few months. Luckily, there are brands out there creating timeless pieces that will live in your home for years.
INTERIOR DESIGN
marketingdive.com

Cancel culture: Trouble for brands or just noise?

While about half of U.S. online adults say they'll boycott a brand due to unethical business practices or if it mistreats employees, 25% say their loyalty to a brand may prevent them from actually doing so, according to a new report Forrester shared with Marketing Dive. Among U.S. business-to-consumer marketing...
ECONOMY
cepro.com

2022 Is Time to Scale for Growth, Build Your Brand, Maximize Business Value

“Digital Platforms represent a fundamental shift in how businesses relate to each other from linear to more networked business models.” ‐ Professor David Rogers, Columbia University. Our industry started over 30 years ago, establishing the Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association (CEDIA) as a cornerstone industry association, in...
ECONOMY
mediapost.com

Ad Context Affects Consumer Views About Social Values Of Brands

Consumers are more likely to have a favorable view of brands whose advertising appears next to positive content about environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, according to a study by the Brand Safety Institute and Adverif.ai. Ads that run next to ESG-positive content increase their brand perception by 17% compared...
ECONOMY
hbr.org

How Brands Can Enter the Metaverse

There are quite a few people who believe that the latest paradigm shift for the internet is already well underway: the metaverse, they say, is almost here. When companies investing in a space and the media declare a moment, it’s reasonable to take a beat and see whether the reality can live up to the hype. But, if this is the “meta” moment — that is, if it offers something that people really want — it is safe to assume that a lot of companies are wondering what the metaverse really is and whether they should be a part of it. For brands thinking about how to navigate this new frontier, even knowing where to start can be daunting.
ECONOMY
kamcity.com

Constellation Brands To Bring Coca-Cola’s Fresca Brand Into The Alcohol Category

Coca-Cola has signed a brand authorization agreement with alcohol giant Constellation Brands to launch FRESCA Mixed, a line of spirit-based ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails in the US later this year. FRESCA is currently a zero-calorie, grapefruit citrus-flavoured soft drink in the Coca-Cola portfolio that is popular as a cocktail mixer. Constellation...
BUSINESS
HeySoCal

How to Establish Your Business Brand

Your brand is the face of your business. It serves as the visual association for consumers to quickly associate certain colors and fonts with your services. Branding is critical for business recognition and marketing success. As you build your new business, it is essential to make branding a top priority in your promotional efforts. Consistency across digital platforms, at your brick and mortar location, and in your marketing paraphernalia (think mugs, phone cases, and stickers) helps build consumer recognition of your brand.
ECONOMY
tvtechnology.com

Bringing Sustainability to the Broadcasting and Video Streaming Sector

Sustainability—the concept of adapting to environmental changes—is increasingly moving to the forefront of business strategy in numerous sectors. In the broadcast and streaming industry, business and technology were for many years the driving factors when it came to choosing a technology partner, but sustainability has now become the third key pillar.
ENVIRONMENT
AdWeek

How to Build a Company That Values Wellness

Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, House of Wise’s Amanda Goetz shares insights from a recent challenge with mental health. Below, in her own words, she says founders have a unique opportunity to center wellness when building their team.
ECONOMY
