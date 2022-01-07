How This Brand Is Bringing Ethical and Sustainable Values To Skate Culture

Contrary to the belief of naysayers, owning an NFT is much more than just paying to own a JPEG, MP4, or GIF which you could have downloaded for free. The idea that we can own digital items, and should even want to own them has been around for longer than we typically recognise. One of the most original forms of digital items that has been highly sought after is the verified tick on Twitter and Instagram. As futuristic or nonsensical as digital ownership sounds to some, this concept falls parallel with human psychology and emotional behaviour. The same reason people queue outside for hours to obtain rare sneakers is the same reason we want that blue check mark. Although NFTs have further utility than only this, fundamentally, non-fungible tokens represent another way for an individual to express their taste to others. The difference is, our taste has expanded beyond that of the tangible world. In modern times, we now have taste for the digital - whether it be our favourite art, photography, movies, TV shows, influencers, games, or even memes.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO