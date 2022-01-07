Why GameStop Stock Jumped 22.3% Today

What happened

The day started hot for video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) after the company announced an NFT marketplace. Shares jumped 22.3% at the start of trading but started losing that bounce quickly and were trading 8% higher at 10:40 a.m. ET.

So what

The Wall Street Journal reported after the market closed on Thursday that GameStop is building a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and partnerships in the cryptocurrency business. About two dozen people have already been hired for the project, and management thinks it can translate the brand to a valuable position in the market.

NFTs allow owners to have digital proof of ownership of a digital good like an avatar or a weapon in a game. And NFT marketplaces will be a place to buy and sell NFTs. GameStop's thinking here is that it has a big enough brand to attract users to its NFT marketplace over others, which will also attract game developers.

Now what

This announcement and a new website from GameStop that invites creators to the platform indicate that the company sees a big future in NFTs. And given the fact that OpenSea, Ethereum 's (CRYPTO: ETH) largest NFT marketplace, was recently valued at $13.3 billion, it's easy to see why.

What's not clear is whether a big brand like this can break into the world of crypto and NFTs. It's a positive move, but translating a video game retail business to NFTs is a big move. The company may be successful, but there are a lot of smaller players and incumbents eyeing the same space, so there's no guarantee GameStop will take significant market share in NFT gaming, despite today's hype.

10 stocks we like better than GameStop

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GameStop wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Travis Hoium owns Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .