Funding Fridays No. 1

By Kyle Westaway
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Welcome to the first issue of Funding Fridays - your two minute Friday morning briefing on startup funding. Knowledge is power. The goal of this briefing is to give founders insights on the current state of the market, so that they can step into the funding process equipped with data to...

MarketWatch

Citadel Securities draws first private investment round with backing from Sequoia and Paradigm

Citadel Securities is poised to receive its first round of outside investment, with a capital infusion of $1.15 billion from Sequoia Capital and Paradigm, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The investment values Citadel Securities at about $22 billion. Citadel Securities, founded by Ken Griffin in 2002, is separate from hedge fund Citadel, the $43 billion enterprise that has boosted Griffin's net worth to $21.3 billion. CEO Peng Zhao has led Citadel Securities since 2017.
MARKETS
bizjournals

HX Venture Fund sees traction with venture capital fund-of-funds

2021 was another active year for the HX Venture Fund. The venture capital fund-of-funds, launched in 2018 to attract outside venture capital into the Houston region, has fully invested its first oversubscribed $40 million fund. From a pipeline of more than 300 firms interested in the fund's model, HX Venture Fund has made investments into 12 venture capital firms in its portfolio, said Guillermo Borda, managing partner of HX Venture Fund.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Redfin to buy Bay Area mortgage lender for $135 million

Redfin Corp. said late Tuesday it has agreed to buy mortgage lender Bay Equity Home Loans for $135 million in cash and stock. The San Francisco Bay Area lender is licensed in 42 states and employs about 1,200 people, Redfin said. "The acquisition accelerates Redfin's strategy to become a one-stop shop for brokerage, lending and other services," the company said. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, pending customary approvals, and to be "accretive" to Redfin's per-share earnings this year, Redfin said. Bay Equity would continue to operate under its name and originate mortgages for customers working with Redfin agents and others, Redfin said. As part of the deal, Redfin plans to eliminate 121 Redfin Mortgage jobs, which the company said represented less than 2% of its total number of employees. Workers affected have been notified and could choose other roles within the company, Redfin said. Shares of Redfin were flat in the extended session after ending the regular trading day up 2.4%.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Funding#Funding Fridays
Motley Fool

24% of Americans Want to Begin Investing in 2022. Here's How to Get Started

Get ready to start growing your wealth. Investing can turn the money you aren't using into a larger sum. Make smart investments by choosing the right brokerage, considering the risk factors, learning how to analyze stocks, and diversifying your portfolio. Your primary financial goal, no matter your age or income...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Deadline

Radar Pictures Expands Focus To Video Games, Partners With LevelN4XT For New Joint Venture

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Pictures, the TV and film production company behind the Jumanji franchise and Amazon’s Wheel of Time series, is expanding into the video game sphere with a new partnership. Radar will join with LevelN4XT to form Radar-N4XT, focused on developing new IP for video games and adapting existing game IP for television and film. The Radar-N4XT joint effort will create transmedia exposure to build audiences for game properties with its varied expertise in film/television, branding, fashion, music, and live entertainment. With a slate of dynamic original and established IP, Radar-N4XT will create a new way to create, game, and entertain...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

World Bank Warns of Fleeting Economic Rebound

Low vaccination rates, income losses and a reduction in government support are fueling a “divergence of fortunes,” the World Bank said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
