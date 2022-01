ASHLAND – Ashland Public School District reported 57 new, positive COVID-19 cases over the last 48 hours. “I want to emphasize that except for three positive cases, none of these confirmed COVID-positive students were in school today, and the last time any of them would have been in school would have been Thursday, January 6, 2022. The data includes positive results from yesterday, January 9,” said Superintendent of Schools Jim Adams. “We appreciate families using at-home tests, reporting these results to building nurses, and keeping their child(ren) home when not feeling well. Today, families reported 40 positive cases.”

