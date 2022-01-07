ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charger (Rancid, Operation Ivy) announce new LP, share “Rollin’ Through the Night”

By Andrew Sacher
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharger, the Motorhead-esque band led by Rancid/Operation Ivy bassist Matt Freeman that also features drummer/vocalist Jason Willer (UK Subs, Jello Biafra’s Guantanamo School of Medicine) and guitarist Andrew McGee, will release their new album Warhorse on March 18 via Pirates Press Records (pre-order). They've just released new single "Rollin' Through The...

Charger announce new album, release “Rollin' Through The Night” video

Charger, the band featuring Matt Freeman of Rancid, have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Warhorse and will be out March 18 via Pirates Press Records. The band have also released a video for their single "Rollin' Through The Night". The video was directed, produced and animated by Ben Clarkson. Charger released Watch Your Back in 2019 and 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Dinos, Blood Rivers, Face-Melting: See Charger's Epic Video for "Rollin' Through the Night"

Shop for vinyl from Charger, Rancid and tons more punk and metal artists over in shop. Charger are a band featuring Rancid bassist Matt Freeman who embody their name by playing careening punk-metal that's fun, gritty and tight-as-hell. Recently, Freeman's supportive Rancid bandmate, Lars Frederiksen, described the band as sounding like "Motörhead meets Venom with more punk as fuck energy," and we really can't think of more accurate way of describing their galloping new single, "Rollin' Through the Night," which we're proud to be premiering the video for today (January 6th).
