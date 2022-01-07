Podcast: Hawks trade Nylander, winless skid hits 6 games
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis break down the Alex Nylander and Sam Lafferty trade. What was the motivation behind...www.nbcsports.com
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis break down the Alex Nylander and Sam Lafferty trade. What was the motivation behind...www.nbcsports.com
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0