North Korean media reports Kim Jong Il invented the burrito and other western foods

Reuters

North Korea's Kim talks food not nukes for 2022

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un capped off his 10th year in power with a speech that made more mention of tractor factories and school uniforms than nuclear weapons or the United States, according to summaries by state media on Saturday. North Korea's main goals...
Person
Kim Jong Il
CBS News

Likely North Korean defector sneaks back across the border from South Korea into the isolated land of Kim Jong Un

Seoul — The South Korean military said on Monday that a man believed to be a North Korean who defected to the South had crossed the border back into North Korea on New Year's Day. The unidentified individual managed to penetrate the heavily armed Demilitarized Zone and get past surveillance equipment along the heavily fortified border near the East Sea coast, the military said.
goodmorningpost.com

Kim Jong Un, North Korean leader, focuses on food and the economy for 2022

According to state media, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not name the United States in an agenda-setting statement issued at the end of a crucial ruling-party meeting on Saturday. Instead of the policy declarations on diplomacy that have been the emphasis of Kim’s New Year remarks in recent...
CNBC

North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to boost military, maintain virus curbs

The speech took place at a key political conference this week, state media reported Saturday. A state media report on Kim's speech at the five-day plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party didn't carry any specific comments on dealings with the United States and South Korea. KCNA said the plenary...
abc17news.com

Kim Jong Un focuses year-end speech on ‘food problem’ in North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has again admitted there is a “food problem” in the country, during a speech which brought an important five-day meeting of his Korean Worker’s Party to a close. The year-end address, summarized by state media outlet KCNA on Saturday, made brief...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
TheDailyBeast

Gymnast Who Vaulted Fence to Flee North Korea Has Defected Back, Reports Say

In 2020, an unidentified North Korean man’s daring escape effort made headlines when he apparently used his experience as a gymnast to scale the 10-foot fortified fence at the border and defect to the South. Now, according to reports from South Korea, the same man has returned to the North. There were reports over the weekend that a man was seen crossing the militarized border from South Korea into North Korea in what, at first, appeared to be a vanishingly rare defection to the North. But Seoul’s defense ministry said Monday that the man was actually North Korean, and the Yonhap news agency reported that it was the same gymnast who made an athletic escape in 2020. “The authorities in charge are examining relevant details,” South Korea’s defense ministry said in a statement.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea moves to stem a rise in insubordination within its military

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. After a North Korean army officer threatened his superior with a weapon and another attempted suicide when higher-ranking officers ignored his pleas for help, the country’s politburo is taking steps to stem what leaders fear may be a rising trend of insubordination within the military.
americanmilitarynews.com

Kim Jong Un marks 10 years in control of North Korea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. When the leather-jacket-clad Kim Jong Un opened the 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea in January 2021, he sat firmly entrenched as the unquestioned authority in North Korea, just as his father and grandfather had before him.
The Independent

South Korean politicians back viral ‘crush communism’ posts on social media

An anti-communism slogan posted on Instagram by a retail mogul in South Korea has swept across social media after presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl and other conservative politicians shared the phrase or weighed in on the debate.Chung Yong-jin, head of the retail giant Shinsegae, wrote a series of Instagram posts using the term “myulgong”, which means “crush commies” or “annihilate communism”. The social media platform first took them down before restoring the posts, saying they had been automatically removed as they included words that instigated violence, the South China Morning Post reported.The posts triggered an uproar amongst South Korea’s political elite...
The Independent

North Korea fires suspected missile into sea after Kim Jong-un vows to boost military

North Korea fired a suspected missile into its eastern waters on Wednesday, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said – the first such launch in roughly two months.The latest launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to further boost his military capability at a ruling party conference last week. South Korea‘s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired the projectile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday morning. It gave no further details. The Japanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that North Korea fired what was likely a missile. The ministry also did not disclose details.Japan’s coast guard, which first reported the launch, said it could be a ballistic missile but did...
arcamax.com

North Korea apparently fires missile after Kim dismisses talks

North Korea appears to have launched its first ballistic missile in about two months, just days after leader Kim Jong Un indicated that returning to stalled nuclear talks with the U.S. was a low priority for him this year. North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile from...
