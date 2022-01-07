Mooresville Redevelopment Commission discusses shell building, future downtown projects

MOORESVILLE — The Mooresville Redevelopment Commission discussed several issues during its first meeting of the new year, including who to appoint to leadership positions on the governing body.

RDC members voted unanimously Thursday night to reappoint Dustin Stanley, who also serves on Mooresville Town Council, to chair the commission.

Stanley has served as the RDC's chairman since January 2020.

Virginia Perry was reappointed to serve as vice chair and Brian Culp as secretary.

The commission also welcomed a new non-voting member from the Mooresville Consolidated School Corp. Jake Allen, associate superintendent for Mooresville schools, was appointed to replace Larry Moore, who stepped down from the role in December.

Shell building

Financial consultant Chelsey Manns updated the commission with progress on its shell building, located at the intersection of Ind. 67 and Merriman Road.

Manns read a report from Mike Runnebohm, president of Runnebohm Construction and project manager for the site, who said Apex Paving did not lay down asphalt in time for the winter season. The work will now be delayed until the spring, when the weather is warmer.

Back in June, Runnebohm told the commission that he expected the project would be complete in about three months, and at the commission's September meeting , Manns said construction was expected to be complete in October.

Perry said she was unhappy with the repeated delays and with the landscaping of the site.

"I've not been happy with the delays and excuses he's been giving," Perry said. "If I was looking for a building, I would be more inclined to look at a building that had the landscaping and asphalting done. Presentation means a lot."

Manns said she would relay Perry's concerns to Runnebohm.

The commission also voted to extend its broker agreement for the shell building, which was set to expire later this month, for another year.

Manns said that while the building has not been sold yet, she has been happy with the responsiveness of the brokerage team.

Regarding potential buyers, Manns said she is seeing "an uptick in interest" in the site.

Future projects

The commission continued a discussion centered around future economic development projects for the town.

Commissioner Dana Heidenreich said he would like to see redevelopment in the town's old industrial section, along with improvements to Main Street and the Indianapolis Road/Bridge Street intersection.

Culp said his top priorities were matching Main Street's streetscape with Indiana Street, updating street lighting in the downtown area and constructing another shell building.

He added he would like to see if the town council intends to form a new comprehensive plan, which could force the commission to shift its goals.

Heidenreich said he would rather sell the first building before taking on a similar project.

Stanley said he felt the commission should have built two shell buildings while also agreeing that Main Street is in need of improvements. He also touched on the need for greater broadband internet access among Mooresville residents.

Commissioners agreed to wait on putting out projects for bids until all members were present. Commissioner Ryan Taylor was absent Thursday.

Contract with Manns

The commission voted 3-1 to renew its contract with Manns Consulting for another year.

RDC attorney Adam Steuerwald said the agreement is largely the same as its prior contract, albeit with a slight increase. The total cost of the annual contract is $48,620.

Perry voted against renewing the contract, saying she felt the salary increase was not justified given that the commission lost a project and failed to take on a new one to replace it.

Late last year, Nice-Pak announced that it was abandoning plans to build a new facility in the south side of Mooresville.

In other business, the commission approved claims in the amount of $555,633.34.

Stanley said the town is currently considering appointments to various boards and commissions. Anyone interested should contact Town Council President Tom Warthen by phone at (317) 691-6607 or via email at twarthen@mooresville.in.gov.

The next meeting of the Mooresville Redevelopment Commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Mooresville Government Center, 4 E. Harrison St.

