Man sought after allegedly forcibly touching girl, 17, on MTA bus: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a man accused of forcibly touching a 17-year-old girl on board an MTA bus in Queens early last month.

The incident happened on board a Q55 bus in Glendale around 7 p.m. on Dec. 9.

According to police, the teen victim was riding on the bus when an unknown man sat beside her and place his hand on her leg. He proceeded to begin rubbing and squeezing her legs.

The victim felt uncomfortable and feared for her safety, authorities said, and she exited the bus at 69th Street and Myrtle Avenue. The unknown man stayed on the bus.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The individual is described as an adult man around 200 lbs., and 6'1" tall, with brown eyes, a light skin tone and short dark curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black sneakers and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.