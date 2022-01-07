ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercy clinic reopens to provide care for those with COVID-related symptoms

By Staff Reports
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 4 days ago
Mercy Clinic COVID Care, located at Mercy Tower West, 6801 Rogers Ave., has reopened to focus on the treatment of COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms of the virus. The clinic will be open from 5-9 p.m. seven days a week and is available to walk-in patients only. Patients do not need to be established with Mercy to utilize the clinic.

Mercy set up this dedicated clinic to keep those with COVID-related symptoms, including moderate to severe respiratory illnesses, separate from other patients. The clinic was designed with the goal of protecting the community and allowing Mercy to continue to serve all patients seeking care.

Mercy urges anyone with acute symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and tiredness to utilize the clinic. Severe symptoms include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, and loss of speech or movement. Other symptoms may include aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, skin rash, or discoloration of fingers or toes. Those with severe symptoms may be transferred to Mercy Hospital Fort Smith emergency room for care.

COVID-19 testing and other diagnostic processes such as testing for strep throat and influenza will be used to diagnose and treat patients at the clinic. Patients will be evaluated by a physician or advanced practice nurse, who will create a treatment plan for each patient following a diagnosis.

Masking and social distancing are required at all Mercy facilities. Patients are allowed one person to accompany them during each appointment.

COVID-19 testing is available at Mercy Convenient Care – 79th Street, 3505 79th St., Fort Smith. To schedule an appointment, call 479-573-3939.

Vaccine appointments may be scheduled at mercy.net/fsmvaccine or by calling 833-364-6777.

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

