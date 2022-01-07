ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of Betty White’s final film roles might be too hard for fans to watch

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( NEXSTAR ) – Very few people can boast the type of resume that Betty White has built over her long, storied career.

The comedy icon, who died last week at 99 , has worked in radio, theater, TV and film, earning a slew of awards and accolades for performances on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland,” among others. White even won an Emmy (one of seven) for hosting a short-lived game show in 1983, a fact that probably softened the blow of losing a WWE Slammy Award to Hugh Jackman after their appearances on “Monday Night Raw” decades later. For real .

Beloved actress Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dead at 99

White also had one of the most sought-after voices in Hollywood. During the final decades of her career, she performed voiceover work for animated shows and films including “The Simpsons,” “The Wild Thornberrys” and even 2019’s “Toy Story 4,” where she voiced a tiger-shaped teething ring named “Bitey White.”

But in the wake of White’s passing, her very last voiceover role may hit especially close to home.

White gave her final performance in an animated film — or any film, according to IMDb — for the 2019 movie “Trouble” (also known as “Dog Gone Trouble” on Netflix). Her character, the wealthy Mrs. Sarah Vanderwhoozie, dies before uttering a single line of dialogue. Vanderwhoozie’s relatives later arrive at her estate for the reading of her will, at which point they’re shown a pre-recorded video that Vanderwhoozie had prepared.

“Hello everyone. I have some sad news. I bit the big one!” Vanderwhoozie explains to her relatives, laughing. “I’ve cashed in my chips. I’m dead!”

The line, now a sobering reminder of White’s passing, was played for laughs in the film. Knowing this was her final film role, however, adds an eerie tone to the otherwise innocuous family film.

Women win top awards at San Sebastian film festival

Of course, Betty White herself may have found all of this quite silly. Upon her passing last week, White’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas joked that White may be taking amusement in the fact that she passed a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, just as her friends and fans were preparing to celebrate.

“I think this is part of Betty’s sense of humor,” said Witjas, in a statement to News Nation . “She’s pulling something on all of us.”

Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Betty White
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Last Word Before Death Revealed By Vicki Lawrence

On Monday (January 3rd), actress Vicki Lawrence revealed more details about Betty White’s last word before she passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve. Lawrence, who worked with Betty White on the series Mama’s Family, told Page Six that she called co-star and friend Carol Burnett after she heard the devastating news about White’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away.”
Mega 99.3

Betty White’s Final Words Will Leave You Reeling

Betty White's final words were nothing short of heart-wrenching and heartwarming. In a new interview with Page Six, White's former Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed how she discovered what the Golden Girl said before she passed away. Lawrence texted her former co-star Carol Burnett after she saw the news...
Outsider.com

Betty White: Here’s One Role Everyone Forgot She Played

America’s beloved Betty White had a long list of acting credits. Here’s one surprising role that everyone forgot that she played. Betty White had a long and successful career. Fans are looking back at the icon’s many roles since her passing yesterday morning. While she is famous for portraying Rose in “The Golden Girls” and Grandma Annie in “The Proposal,” White’s IMDb lists some more surprising credits.
Showbiz411

Exclusive: People Magazine’s Betty White Cover Story “Final Interview” Conducted by Email, No One Spoke to Her

Was Betty White well enough to be interviewed for People magazine this fall?. The answer is: we don’t know. But People magazine has made a business out of its big so called final interview with White, which made a cover story for their end of the year double issue. And then, in a twist of luck right out of “The Front Page,” White died while the issue was on sale.
fox13news.com

Betty White's 100th birthday celebration film will release as planned

Betty White passed away just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday, but her fans will still get the chance to celebrate her centennial. Fathom Events announced plans last month to show a film titled "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration" on Jan. 17. After her death on New Year’s Eve, Fathom mourned White’s death and announced it would move forward with its plans to distribute the movie.
HuffingtonPost

Betty White's Friends, Colleagues And Fans Mourn Her Loss

“Golden Girls” star Betty White, one of the most beloved actors of all time, died Friday just a few weeks short of her 100th birthday. Upon the news of her passing, her admirers reflected on everything that made her such a cherished icon. “Who didn’t love Betty White? We’re...
Fremont Tribune

Worth Watching: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Remembering Betty White, Lyle Lovett Returns to ‘Blue Bloods,’ Final ‘Search Party’

RuPaul’s Emmy-winning drag-stravagazna returns for a 14th season of fabulous sashaying. A weekend of vintage episodes saluting the late, great Betty White begins with a broadcast of her 1978 celebrity roast. Lyle Lovett is back on CBS hit Blue Bloods as Texas Ranger Waylon Gates. The party is over for HBO Max’s cult comedy Search Party after five seasons.
The Independent

Betty White: Golden Girls star died of a stroke, death certificate shows

Betty White died of a stroke, her death certificate has shown.The Golden Girls star died peacefully in her sleep at her home” on New Year’s Eve aged 99, just weeks before her 100th birthday.Now, White’s death certificate obtained by TMZ has shown that the actor had a cerebrovascular accident, or stroke, six days before her death.A cerebrovascular accident occurs when blood stops flowing to part of the brain, damaging the tissue. The stroke is listed as her cause of death.Sources close to the actor told the publication that White was “alert and coherent” after the stroke and confirmed...
News On 6

One Of Bob Saget's Final Posts Was A Tribute To Betty White & Reflection On Afterlife: 'I Don't Know What Happens When We Die'

One Of Bob Saget's Final Posts Was A Tribute To Betty White & Reflection On Afterlife: 'I Don't Know What Happens When We Die'. One of Bob Saget's final social media posts was a tribute to comedy legend, Betty White, in which he shared his own wonders about the afterlife. White died on New Year's Eve, just a little more than a week before Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room.
