The State of Illinois is partnering with the Village of Oblong to bring residents a free COVID vaccine clinic.

The vaccine clinic will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 14 and Feb. 4.

The Pfizer-BioTech vaccine is available for people age 12 years of age and older.

Walk ins are welcome during both events at the Community Building, located at 202 S. Range Street.