Florence County, SC

Florence County Sheriff’s Office releases video of fatal deputy-involved shooting

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Body camera footage from a fatal deputy-involved shooting earlier this week shows a deputy chasing the subject through a trailer park, ordering the man to get on the ground, the deputy threatening to use his taser and then both the subject and the deputy stopping before shots were fired.

“Don’t do it, put it down,” the deputy said before firing shots.

The video was released late Friday afternoon after the family approved the release, Sheriff TJ Joye said in a YouTube video.

“The video clearly shows the subject threatening to shoot the deputy and pulling the weapon at the deputy before the deputy fires his weapon,” Joye said.

“Stay breathing,” the deputy repeats multiple times after the shooting, while another person repeats “stay with us.”

The investigation has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), as per protocol, and the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

While the video is not required under law to be disclosed, the sheriff’s office chose to do so. Joye said the department is fully cooperating with SLED in its investigation.

In a news release Thursday, SLED said the man was armed during a confrontation with a deputy from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office when he was killed. The man was identified as Abdul Timmons , 27, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The shooting happened at the Southern Pines Mobile Home Park in the area of South Oliver Drive and South Dingle Drive.

Joye said in the video that his heart goes out to the family.

Warning: The video, which can be seen on Youtube shows graphic elements.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

