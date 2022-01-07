ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

How two familiar faces in Louisville business will lead a growing venture

By Laurel Deppen
Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“What's great about this is for investors and raising capital and growing, is...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Louisville Business First

Nexosome Oncology raises $4M in seed round — here are the details

A spin-out of a Louisville-based health care company has closed on a rather large fundraising seed round. Nexosome Oncology raised $4 million in the round, which wrapped up at the end of 2021. The startup, led by CEO Todd Hembrough, is the third venture to spin out of NX PharmaGen Inc., a life sciences company, which also produced NX Prenatal and NX Development Corp.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Business First

16 big predictions for Louisville in 2022

Access Louisville is a weekly podcast from Louisville Business First. Follow us on popular podcast services to never miss an episode. Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher. What does 2022 hold for Louisville?. On this week's Access Louisville podcast, a crew of Louisville Business First staffers give...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Business First

Louisville's Largest Industrial buildings

ABOUT THE LIST: Information was obtained from representatives of listed buildings and Louisville Business First research. Other buildings might have been eligible but representatives of the buildings did not respond to requests for information. Buildings are complete as of press time. Local refers to the Louisville area of Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby counties in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Business
Louisville, KY
Business
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synchrony Health Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Louisville Business First

Impackful Solutions opens location in Louisville, looks to break into bourbon business

A new-to-market packaging company looking to break into the bourbon business knew there was only one place to do it. Impackful Solutions made its debut in Louisville in July after opening its first location in Napa Valley, California in March. This company specializes in packaging, fulfillment, co-packing and storage of wine, and it is starting to break into spirits as well. Impackful Solutions custom designs packages for alcohol retailers, as well as deals in direct-to-consumer fulfillment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Business First

Outgoing Kindred CEO on his — and the company’s — legacy in Louisville

Benjamin Breier gives us his parting thoughts on Kindred as the company's sale is finalized. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Business First

Russell Technology Business Incubator, Humana partner to champion health equity in West Louisville

Four local businesses engaged with the AMPED Russell Technology Business Incubator were recently surprised with investments totaling $207,500. It's a part of a larger partnership between the minority-owned business incubator and Humana (NYSE: HUM) to champion health equity in West Louisville, according to a news release. In the release, Dave...
WEST LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Business First

eJOOV looks to add automation after securing nearly $1M

A Louisville-based logistics startup that launched just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic is raising capital as it looks to add automation to its processes. eJOOV Inc., a customized e-commerce fulfillment company, has secured $936,200 on a convertible note and will seek a total of $3.5 million on its path to a Series A fundraising round. The effort comes just months after the company added 30,000 square feet of space to its now 100,000-square-foot facility at 6710 Grade Lane earlier this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Business First

Louisville Business First

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy