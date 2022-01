This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers) Zubi is a bubbly young girl about to start her first day of school. She loves bangles, bright clothing and all the traditional food her mom makes. When she witnesses bullying, and her family criticizing their looks, she wonders if she should change. Voicing her concerns to her father, he realizes and explains that being hurtful to yourself can sometimes hurt others. He thanks her for reminding him that everyone is beautiful as they are. A colourful look at culture and being yourself.

